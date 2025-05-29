Rampage calls out Jake Paul to fight him in MMA

He would never accept it. Rampage is not geriatric yet, and no money? Nooo Honey.
 
Please note that Rampage whos been boxing since he started in MMA, wont call Jake out for a boxing match, cause he knows hes gonna get beat up.

Oh and why is he always such a pussy about what people say about his sport? Why does he care??
 
He'll lose. And I say that because the best rampage was prime Beyond prime rampage he wasn't fully dedicated couldn't take leg kicks and wasn't willing to wrestle. Jake Paul is a smart athletic guy as much as I hate him he's good at boxing and he would probably win an MMA fight against rampage Jackson under his own rules and not a part of an actual internet organization. You add in the fact that he's super old super slow and super out of shape it's not going to end well it's not going to end well
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Says he will fight him for FREE. lol
Yes, shut this spoiled Disney bitch up.
Paul will never do it though he would get hurt very very badly by old man Rampage

JustforBROCK said:
Is that supposed to be a joke? Paul would get hammered in MMA he has never even taken an elbow or been slammed.
 
