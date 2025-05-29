Rampage calls out Jake Paul to fight him in MMA

Arm Barbarian
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Jul 17, 2013
- Messages
- 42,839
- Reaction score
- 40,612
Would be hilarious if Titties Rampage UD Jake Paul via lay and praySays he will fight him for FREE. lol
View attachment 1096917
Yes, shut this spoiled Disney bitch up.Says he will fight him for FREE. lol
View attachment 1096917
Is that supposed to be a joke? Paul would get hammered in MMA he has never even taken an elbow or been slammed.He'll lose. And I say that because the best rampage was prime Beyond prime rampage he wasn't fully dedicated couldn't take leg kicks and wasn't willing to wrestle. Jake Paul is a smart athletic guy as much as I hate him he's good at boxing and he would probably win an MMA fight against rampage Jackson under his own rules and not a part of an actual internet organization. You add in the fact that he's super old super slow and super out of shape it's not going to end well it's not going to end well