The guy is big and younger. It was a provocation. Rampage had knee surgery and a bad knee from that fight. Also stitches. Imo that's a provocation to bring that fight up. Not that Rampage couldn't choose to react better. They both not optimal here.
 
Oh please. That guy isn't that big nor is he jacked. And simply asking what it's like fighting the GOAT of a weight class isn't a provocation. I'm sure people asked George Foreman and others what it was like fighting Ali.

Rampage is acting like an immature, hot-tempered brat here, not a 50-year old former MMA fighter. It runs in the family, as the post says.
 
There is no excuse for Quinton’s behavior…

He is just a bully who can’t handle people not being scared of him…clearly this guy and others are not.
 
Yeah probably. He didn't handle that humble. And bit of a bully attitude.
 
Yeah perhaps gauge people like Rampage and don't ask them about a big loss in front of a crowd first time you see them. But he def would have to learn to react better. I don't think he will care to change his personality around at 46 or what his age is.
 
Rampage is not the best example of grace nor has he ever been.

But going up to a man and asking him about losing a fight in front of millions of people knowing that was likely a soul crushing defeat that he trained extremely hard for and experienced loss, disappointment and injury ... its not as cute as people seem to think.

Kid wanted a reaction and got one.
 
The guy is big and younger. It was a provocation. Rampage had knee surgery and a bad knee from that fight. Also stitches. Imo that's a provocation to bring that fight up. Not that Rampage couldn't choose to react better. They both not optimal here.
Asking a question about fighting a GOAT is a “provocation?”
 
Asking how it was fighting one of the best of all time isn’t an insult or “cute” ffs.

It is a perfectly legitimate question.
 
Rampage is overreacting big time. That was uncalled for, I think that's a valid question.

Shows to me that Rampage still can't get over losing to Jones. Come on, everyone Jones fought lost to him besides the DQ.

Rampage needs a chill pill.
 
