Oh please. That guy isn't that big nor is he jacked. And simply asking what it's like fighting the GOAT of a weight class isn't a provocation. I'm sure people asked George Foreman and others what it was like fighting Ali.The guy is big and younger. It was a provocation. Rampage had knee surgery and a bad knee from that fight. Also stitches. Imo that's a provocation to bring that fight up. Not that Rampage couldn't choose to react better. They both not optimal here.
I can't imagine Randy Couture acting like this if someone asked him what it was like fighting Chuck Liddell.
Rampage is acting like an immature, hot-tempered brat here, not a 50-year old former MMA fighter. It runs in the family, as the post says.
Asking how it was fighting one of the best of all time isn’t an insult or “cute” ffs.Rampage is not the best example of grace nor has he ever been.
But going up to a man and asking him about losing a fight in front of millions of people knowing that was likely a soul crushing defeat that he trained extremely hard for and experienced loss, disappointment and injury ... its not as cute as people seem to think.
Kid wanted a reaction and got one.
My prediction, 8 months.How long until Quinton is sharing a cell with Raja?
I’ll take a hit on that action!My prediction, 8 months.