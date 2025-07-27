  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Rampage and his family confronted by a mexican gang at a fairgrounds

He kept yelling to people walking by "My son is a vegan" lol typical rampage shit. The girl he was gonna try and handle last night would get for sure!!
 
Rampage knew the guys were trouble, but he also know they probably just were fanboying out when they saw him. You just say hi, be respectful, and move on your way.

Jr grew up wealthy because of his dad and is completely out of his element right here.
 
"Be smart young buck, be smart."

His son looked sketched out, Rampage handled whatever was going on there well.
 
Legendary said:
Rampage knew the guys were trouble, but he also know they probably just were fanboying out when they saw him. You just say hi, be respectful, and move on your way.
Those Gen Z wannage gangstas didn't even know who he was. They asked him "what y'all do?", they just saw he was streaming and wanted to throw up their sets on camera.
 
deviake said:
"Be smart young buck, be smart."

His son looked sketched out, Rampage handled whatever was going on there well.
You can tell he was cycling through the "fight or flight" options in his head. Rampage even moved across to put distance between them and his son, he acted the right way in that situation.
 
Söze Aldo said:
Those Gen Z wannage gangstas didn't even know who he was. They asked him "what y'all do?", they just saw he was streaming and wanted to throw up their sets on camera.
God so annoying. I hate kids who get into that shit.


Rampage just trying to have nice night out with his family and friends.
 
