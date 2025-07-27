more like fotobombed and greeted. They didn´t threaten or dissrespect.
To help his son promote himself in the "modern age" and because he's still funny and very personableWhy is rampage trying to be like a twitch streamer
He makes more from that than he ever did fighting probably.Why is rampage trying to be like a twitch streamer
Rampage knew the guys were trouble, but he also know they probably just were fanboying out when they saw him. You just say hi, be respectful, and move on your way.
"Be smart young buck, be smart."
His son looked sketched out, Rampage handled whatever was going on there well.
God so annoying. I hate kids who get into that shit.Those Gen Z wannage gangstas didn't even know who he was. They asked him "what y'all do?", they just saw he was streaming and wanted to throw up their sets on camera.
They are young. Saw a celebrity and cameras.I mean it's sort of beyond photobombing when you approach a family with a bunch of guys and start throwing up your sets.