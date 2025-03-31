Rampage admits he put handball resin on his feet before fights

For anybody who is too dense, it’s sticky but easy to move, so it’s hard for him to slip and fall on the canvas.
So this is why Rampage Jackson didn't go down initially after taking this bomb of a right hand from Wanderlei. It's because he's got sticky stuff on his feet that prevents him from falling down

This is the future of MMA cheating.

Sticky feet +
Slippery greasy back/neck +
Pointy elbows =
Perfect fighter
 
That shit is sticky as hell. Unless you are super flat footed like him it will only slow you down. Can't imagine too many fighters would even think about using something like that.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
For traction?

Is that even illegal?
Of course not. Fighters are supposed to be checked for any kind of lubrication or adhesives they apply to their body right before they step in the cage. Guess nobody checks the soles though. Makes you wonder if other's have gotten away with it?
 
Might as well give yourself a heel-hook the way that could torque the knees. Yikes.
 
jeff7b9 said:
This is the future of MMA cheating.

Sticky feet +
Slippery greasy back/neck +
Pointy elbows =
Perfect fighter
Also having someone else wear a mask of your face to weigh in for you. Credit: BJ Penn
 
jeskola said:
Also having someone else wear a mask of your face to weigh in for you. Credit: BJ Penn
The old "Mark Hughes" routine

I heard some set of twins got caught subbing in for eachother in a multi fight one night MMA tournament recently, if I recall correctly, they initially got away with it, then someone figured out the tattoos didn't match.
(Possibly from reviewing the video)
 
