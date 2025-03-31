Rampage admits he put handball resin on his feet before fights

KillerIsBack V2
For anybody who is too dense, it’s sticky but easy to move, so it’s hard for him to slip and fall on the canvas.
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN 's attempt at beating the Wright brothers - colored early 1900s
For traction?
Is that even illegal?
Also having someone else wear a mask of your face to weigh in for you. Credit: BJ PennThis is the future of MMA cheating.
Sticky feet +
Slippery greasy back/neck +
Pointy elbows =
Perfect fighter
