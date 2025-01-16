(1) 1982

(2) Rambo was in the US Army Green Berets (special forces) in the Vietnam War.

(3) His friend from the Army, Delmar Barry. Rambo and Barry were the only members of Rambo's team to survive Vietnam, but Barry has since died of cancer due to Agent Orange exposure.

(4) Sheriff William 'Will' Teasle - in the final showdown Rambo shoots him with an M60 and he falls about 15', through a skylight, to land at Rambo's feet - however before Rambo can finish him off Colonel Trautman appears and tells him not to. Of course we can't be sure what would have happened, had Trautman had not appeared at that moment. The last we see of Teasle he is being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher, alive.

(5) The sarcastically-named town of Hope, Washington. Sarcastic considering the film's depressing tone. There are also signs saying 'Welcome to Hope' 'Gateway to Holidayland' at the entrance to the town, to rub in Rambo's disappointing life experience further.



(6) Around Christmas, as the Christmas decorations are up.

(7) The scenario of being in the police station, with bars over the windows and armed and uniformed men verbally and physically abusing him and demanding he answer questions, gives him a flashback to when he was tortured as a POW. The final straw being when the police attempt to shave him with a straight razor, bringing back memories of him being cut by an NVA officer.

(8) Colonel Samuel Richard 'Sam' Trautman

(9) Having hijacked an army lorry with M60 ammo in the back, he knocks down the fuel columns at a petrol station with it, then lights the fuel. Fire spreads to engulf the building, lorry and cars parked nearby and they explode.

He then breaks into The Outpost, a sporting goods store, and starts a fire with paraffin, gunpowder and ammunition found inside. (Four Marks)

(10) He has been severely traumatised by his war experience, and poor treatment by the public after returning to the USA, and breaks down, explaining this to Trautman. Trautman listens, comforts him and persuades him to surrender. (Two Marks)