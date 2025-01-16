  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Movies Rambo Quiz!

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
9,817
Reaction score
23,802
giphy.gif


(1) When did First Blood come out?
(2) What is Rambo's military history (service, specialisation and war(s) in which he took part)? (Three Marks)
(3) Whom is Rambo looking for at the start of the film, and what happened to this person? (Two Marks)
(4) Who is the primary antagonist in the film, and what happens to him? (Two Marks)
(5) Where does the film take place?

(6) At what time of year?
(7) Why does Rambo flip out on the cops?
(8) Rambo's former commanding officer is brought in to help in the search for him. What are his name and rank? (Two Marks)
(9) Which businesses does Rambo destroy in town, and how?
(10) What is the result of Rambo's encounter with his former CO?

(1) 1982
(2) Rambo was in the US Army Green Berets (special forces) in the Vietnam War.
(3) His friend from the Army, Delmar Barry. Rambo and Barry were the only members of Rambo's team to survive Vietnam, but Barry has since died of cancer due to Agent Orange exposure.
(4) Sheriff William 'Will' Teasle - in the final showdown Rambo shoots him with an M60 and he falls about 15', through a skylight, to land at Rambo's feet - however before Rambo can finish him off Colonel Trautman appears and tells him not to. Of course we can't be sure what would have happened, had Trautman had not appeared at that moment. The last we see of Teasle he is being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher, alive.
(5) The sarcastically-named town of Hope, Washington. Sarcastic considering the film's depressing tone. There are also signs saying 'Welcome to Hope' 'Gateway to Holidayland' at the entrance to the town, to rub in Rambo's disappointing life experience further.

(6) Around Christmas, as the Christmas decorations are up.
(7) The scenario of being in the police station, with bars over the windows and armed and uniformed men verbally and physically abusing him and demanding he answer questions, gives him a flashback to when he was tortured as a POW. The final straw being when the police attempt to shave him with a straight razor, bringing back memories of him being cut by an NVA officer.
(8) Colonel Samuel Richard 'Sam' Trautman
(9) Having hijacked an army lorry with M60 ammo in the back, he knocks down the fuel columns at a petrol station with it, then lights the fuel. Fire spreads to engulf the building, lorry and cars parked nearby and they explode.
He then breaks into The Outpost, a sporting goods store, and starts a fire with paraffin, gunpowder and ammunition found inside. (Four Marks)
(10) He has been severely traumatised by his war experience, and poor treatment by the public after returning to the USA, and breaks down, explaining this to Trautman. Trautman listens, comforts him and persuades him to surrender. (Two Marks)

The pass mark is
10/19!
How did you do?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

650lb Sumo
Dracula Quiz!
Replies
7
Views
290
Nathan LaMontagne
Nathan LaMontagne
650lb Sumo
Movies Die Hard Quiz!
Replies
3
Views
259
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP
650lb Sumo
Movies Home Alone 2: Lost In New York Quiz!
Replies
10
Views
280
RoastBeast
R
650lb Sumo
Macbeth Quiz!
2
Replies
24
Views
817
PBAC
PBAC
650lb Sumo
The NeverEnding Story Quiz!
2
Replies
22
Views
611
Fishmonger
Fishmonger

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,310
Messages
56,770,995
Members
175,397
Latest member
Baviera_ft

Share this page

Back
Top