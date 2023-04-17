  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Crime Ralph Yarl shooting.

Who needs a belt?
Didn't see a thread yet.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-new...g-doorbell-retains-civil-rights-law-rcna79963
Just limited information available, due to the developing situation.
But the details are a black teen was shot twice once in the head, and once in the arm. When he went to the wrong address after his phone died when he was going to pick up his younger brothers.
The home owner was questioned and released following current laws that needs a victim statement before a formal arrest can be made.
The teen is alive.

As this is developing, I think we need more to fully comment on the situation. But figured a thread should be used as there are protests currently.

The available information also makes it seem it was the third house he went to that called the paramedics which if true is ridiculous that homeowner and neighbors didn't call before that.

Wasn't sure if this should be law, crime or social prefix.

Edit: update charges laid, not really any extra info though.


https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/17/us/kansas-city-teen-shot-wrong-house/index.html

The man who shot and wounded 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, a Black teen, after the teen went to the wrong home to pick up his siblings will face two felony charges, Clay County attorney Zachary Thompson announced early Monday evening.

Andrew Lester, an 85-year-old White man, will face charges of assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.
"I can tell you there was a racial component to this case," Thompson said at a news conference without elaborating.

While authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, he is not is custody.
Update 2. Lester in custody and the statements have been released and until court and we are presented forensic evidence it is word vs word. As the camera no longer worked.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-new...accused-shooting-ralph-yarl-custody-rcna80147

Lester told investigators that he had gone to bed when the doorbell rang, and he went to the door armed with a .32-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, police wrote in that document.

Lester said he saw a Black male he didn’t know pulling on the exterior storm door handle, and thought his home was being broken into, the probable cause statement says.
Lester said he fired twice through the glass door, it says. Then, the male ran away, he told police, and he used his home phone to dial 911. He said he observed a car in the driveway of his home that he believed belonged to the male, but didn't see anyone inside of it.

No words were exchanged during the incident, Lester told police.

Lester said firing his weapon "was the last thing he wanted to do, but he was 'scared to death'" because of the male's size and Lester's age, police wrote.

Lester said he lives alone. A police detective wrote in the probable cause statement that he noticed a security system in the home and took the hard drive to preserve any evidence, but later found the equipment had last captured video in June 2022 and was no longer functional.

Yarl was interviewed at the hospital the following day and gave a different version of events, according to the probable cause statement. He told a detective that he did not pull on the door, and that he was waiting at the door after ringing the bell when a man opened the door holding a firearm.
Yarl “stated he was immediately shot in the head and fell to the ground,” police wrote. The teenager told police that he was again shot, this time in the arm, and ran, according to the document. Yarl reported to police that he heard a voice say “Don’t come around here,” police wrote.
I have not seen any picture to suggest Ralph was a large teen.
 
Last edited:
If the kid was anything like me, he started pounding on the door and walking around the house when no one answered.
 
Siver! said:
Tha actually makes me feel sick.

You can't fucking shoot someone in the head for ringing a doorbell.

That's full on psychotic.

Poor kid.
That is the story from the kid's friends. I bet the other side will make it reasonable.
 
genuinely miraculous that this kid survived. hopefully his family receives justice. lock the animal that shot him in a cage.
 
Did you see the shooter? An old white motherfucker who probably shat in his pants when he saw a black teen. He shot the kid through his door window.

 
koquerelle said:
Did you see the shooter? An old white motherfucker who probably shat in his pants when he saw a black teen. He shot the kid through his door window.

this is the direct consequence of spreading the idea of some sort of crime problem in black communities based on their culture. black culture reaches every nook and cranny of america with every race, yet their “culture” only seems to affect them. it’s almost like black culture has nothing to do with it.
 
With Ben Crump involved, it's unlikely that is what actually happened, and obviously there is already a gofundme. If all the kid did was knock and stood there and the guy just started blasting, he should obviously face charges, but it's a bit trickier if there was no answer, and the kid started prowling around in the windows. The guy who lives there doesn't know he was looking for someone else's house, all he would see is someone he doesn't know prowling around his house at night. I guess we'll find out.
 
koquerelle said:
Let's say it's an error. I still DGAF. What ever happened to "identify your target"?
Yep. You can't squeeze that trigger unless you are sure and clearly, that's not the case here (from what we've been told). If it was my son, that man would be dead. I'll go on trial.

I reserve the right to change my view if new information comes out, because often we find out what the MSM shared and reality are two different things.
 
Whippy McGee said:
Yep. You can't squeeze that trigger unless you are sure and clearly, that's not the case here (from what we've been told). If it was my son, that man would be dead. I'll go on trial.

I reserve the right to change my view if new information comes out, because often we find out what the MSM shared and reality are two different things.
They have rmsm and police have released next to nothing as this point so they got the story from the protesters/friends. From the YouTube video in this thread there should be video. Hopefully audio from a ring or something too.
My complete speculation at this point. Ralph pulled up to the wrong house knocked/rang doorbell there was no answer. As he thought he had the right address tried to look in the windows as maybe a light was on.
The door was opened at some point and Ralph approached and was shot twice in quick succession. As the owner thought he was being scoped out and Ralph thought the door was answered so he could get his brothers.
 
Last edited:
If it's as "repoted" then the guy should be locked up.

This media source makes it sounds like all the kid did was ring the bell and just stand and wait and then the guy opens the door and open fires. If that's the truth the guy is fucking nuts and needs to be locked up. However that sounds suspicious.
 
My goodness.

the things I would do to that mfer would get me banned from here just for verbalizing it.

just know it involves an auto defibrillator kicking in every time they go into shock.
 
nostradumbass said:
With Ben Crump involved, it's unlikely that is what actually happened, and obviously there is already a gofundme. If all the kid did was knock and stood there and the guy just started blasting, he should obviously face charges, but it's a bit trickier if there was no answer, and the kid started prowling around in the windows. The guy who lives there doesn't know he was looking for someone else's house, all he would see is someone he doesn't know prowling around his house at night. I guess we'll find out.
Even then it's going to be charged because that's beyond reckless -- what if he missed and hit a passerby? To justify the shooting, the kid would have be trying to break into the house (as perceived by the homeowner). In that case, the homeowner has a better argument. But even then shooting blindly through a door is a deadly force escalation that is going to be hard to sustain, even in a stand your ground state.
 
oldshadow said:
If it's as "repoted" then the guy should be locked up.

This media source makes it sounds like all the kid did was ring the bell and just stand and wait and then the guy opens the door and open fires. If that's the truth the guy is fucking nuts and needs to be locked up. However that sounds suspicious.
It seems the old fool shot through his door window. He was cleaning the mess when a journalist met him.
 
