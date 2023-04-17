Lester told investigators that he had gone to bed when the doorbell rang, and he went to the door armed with a .32-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, police wrote in that document.



Lester said he saw a Black male he didn’t know pulling on the exterior storm door handle, and thought his home was being broken into, the probable cause statement says.

Lester said he fired twice through the glass door, it says. Then, the male ran away, he told police, and he used his home phone to dial 911. He said he observed a car in the driveway of his home that he believed belonged to the male, but didn't see anyone inside of it.



No words were exchanged during the incident, Lester told police.



Lester said firing his weapon "was the last thing he wanted to do, but he was 'scared to death'" because of the male's size and Lester's age, police wrote.



Lester said he lives alone. A police detective wrote in the probable cause statement that he noticed a security system in the home and took the hard drive to preserve any evidence, but later found the equipment had last captured video in June 2022 and was no longer functional.



Yarl was interviewed at the hospital the following day and gave a different version of events, according to the probable cause statement. He told a detective that he did not pull on the door, and that he was waiting at the door after ringing the bell when a man opened the door holding a firearm.

Yarl “stated he was immediately shot in the head and fell to the ground,” police wrote. The teenager told police that he was again shot, this time in the arm, and ran, according to the document. Yarl reported to police that he heard a voice say “Don’t come around here,” police wrote.