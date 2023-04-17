milliniar
Who needs a belt?
Didn't see a thread yet.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-new...g-doorbell-retains-civil-rights-law-rcna79963
Just limited information available, due to the developing situation.
But the details are a black teen was shot twice once in the head, and once in the arm. When he went to the wrong address after his phone died when he was going to pick up his younger brothers.
The home owner was questioned and released following current laws that needs a victim statement before a formal arrest can be made.
The teen is alive.
As this is developing, I think we need more to fully comment on the situation. But figured a thread should be used as there are protests currently.
The available information also makes it seem it was the third house he went to that called the paramedics which if true is ridiculous that homeowner and neighbors didn't call before that.
Wasn't sure if this should be law, crime or social prefix.
Edit: update charges laid, not really any extra info though.
https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/17/us/kansas-city-teen-shot-wrong-house/index.html
Update 2. Lester in custody and the statements have been released and until court and we are presented forensic evidence it is word vs word. As the camera no longer worked.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-new...accused-shooting-ralph-yarl-custody-rcna80147
I have not seen any picture to suggest Ralph was a large teen.
The man who shot and wounded 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, a Black teen, after the teen went to the wrong home to pick up his siblings will face two felony charges, Clay County attorney Zachary Thompson announced early Monday evening.
Andrew Lester, an 85-year-old White man, will face charges of assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.
"I can tell you there was a racial component to this case," Thompson said at a news conference without elaborating.
While authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, he is not is custody.
Update 2. Lester in custody and the statements have been released and until court and we are presented forensic evidence it is word vs word. As the camera no longer worked.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-new...accused-shooting-ralph-yarl-custody-rcna80147
Lester told investigators that he had gone to bed when the doorbell rang, and he went to the door armed with a .32-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, police wrote in that document.
Lester said he saw a Black male he didn’t know pulling on the exterior storm door handle, and thought his home was being broken into, the probable cause statement says.
Lester said he fired twice through the glass door, it says. Then, the male ran away, he told police, and he used his home phone to dial 911. He said he observed a car in the driveway of his home that he believed belonged to the male, but didn't see anyone inside of it.
No words were exchanged during the incident, Lester told police.
Lester said firing his weapon "was the last thing he wanted to do, but he was 'scared to death'" because of the male's size and Lester's age, police wrote.
Lester said he lives alone. A police detective wrote in the probable cause statement that he noticed a security system in the home and took the hard drive to preserve any evidence, but later found the equipment had last captured video in June 2022 and was no longer functional.
Yarl was interviewed at the hospital the following day and gave a different version of events, according to the probable cause statement. He told a detective that he did not pull on the door, and that he was waiting at the door after ringing the bell when a man opened the door holding a firearm.
Yarl “stated he was immediately shot in the head and fell to the ground,” police wrote. The teenager told police that he was again shot, this time in the arm, and ran, according to the document. Yarl reported to police that he heard a voice say “Don’t come around here,” police wrote.
I have not seen any picture to suggest Ralph was a large teen.
