How did he not win an Oscar for this role?
To be fair it was a stacked group that year with remarkable performances themselves....
Tommy Lee Jones - The Fugitive
Leonardo DiCaprio - What's Eating Gilbert Grape
John Malkovich - In The Line of Fire
Pete Postlethwaite - In the Name of Father
Nonetheless, it's an outstanding performance by Ralph.
He made you feel like you were there witnessing his despicable treatment of those people.
Tour de force performance a masterclass indeed.
