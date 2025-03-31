Movies Ralph Fiennes acting performance in Schindler's List

Rate his performance.

  • 10 - One of the best of all-time.

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Terrible.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
How did he not win an Oscar for this role?

To be fair it was a stacked group that year with remarkable performances themselves....

Tommy Lee Jones - The Fugitive
Leonardo DiCaprio - What's Eating Gilbert Grape
John Malkovich - In The Line of Fire
Pete Postlethwaite - In the Name of Father

Nonetheless, it's an outstanding performance by Ralph.

He made you feel like you were there witnessing his despicable treatment of those people.

Tour de force performance a masterclass indeed.




 
Because John Malkovichs in the line of fire was better. But I do t think he won either if anyone was ROBBED it was Malkovich.
 
