"Rakic is knocking Ankalaev out"

Khalex Chimaira
Fighter Fish
@White
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2023
- Messages
- 49
- Reaction score
- 278
Here come the retards saying Rakic is a bum lolRakic is over hyped due his athletic physique. Ranked #5 while has 2 wins during the last 5 years.
Here come the retards saying Rakic is a bum lol
Literally nothing he landed landed clean other than the leg kicks lmfaoRakic still out struck ank and landed a good head kick and elbow. Rakic didn't win but Ank didn't show anything to scare Poatan
The head kick didLiterally nothing he landed landed clean other than the leg kicks lmfao
That fight was well within his grasp, He just need to push forward a bit more.
all 3 judges had it equal going into the thirdAnd not get punched in the face as much, and not eat body shots, and not lose the fight clearly.
All the head kicks were blocked wtf were you watching? LolThe head kick did