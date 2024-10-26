"Rakic is knocking Ankalaev out"

What happened boys? I thought he was gonna shred his legs and KO him in the 1st.. <lol>
Turned Rakic into a panic wrestler lmao

We all know who's the big dog at LHW, stop deluding yourselves
 

He looked good in the first but his stupid corner robbed him of any chance of a W by telling him to wall and stall in a 1-1 fight.

Alex Pereira is 10x better on the feet than either of these guys. I think it’s clear that Ank’s only path to victory is wrestling and he has a 41% takedown success rate. 5 rounds is a long time
 
Rakic has lost his confidence. Yes, he has had boring fights before but he used to have a wildness and confidence about him.
Didn't commit to anything but legkicks and ran away the whole time while having the size advantage. That knee injury and KO loss did a number on him psychologically. He is done as a top contender.
 
Rakic still out struck ank and landed a good head kick and elbow. Rakic didn't win but Ank didn't show anything to scare Poatan
 
That fight was well within his grasp, He just need to push forward a bit more.
And not get punched in the face as much, and not eat body shots, and not lose the fight clearly.
 
Ankalaev haters were just trying to manifest a KO into existence lol.
 
Poatan is knocking Ankalaev out.
 
