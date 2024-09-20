Rajabali Shaidullaev (14-0) is the future - 100% finishing rate

Ara tech
Undefeated 14-0
100% finish rate even against decent competition
Only 23 years old, very young
Already a local star and a national hero in his country Kyrgyzstan
Wrestling background, a trait of many dominant champions
Defeated and submitted strong competition (Magomed Al-Abdullah, Juan Archuleta)
Let that sink. Obviously the Number°1 prospect worldwide in the featherweight division.
A promising future lies ahead.
