  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rajabali Shaidullaev (14-0) is the future - 100% finishing rate

Ara tech

Ara tech

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 19, 2024
Messages
701
Reaction score
812
Undefeated 14-0
100% finish rate even against decent competition
Only 23 years old, very young
Already a local star and a national hero in his country Kyrgyzstan
Wrestling background, a trait of many dominant champions
Defeated and submitted strong competition (Magomed Al-Abdullah, Juan Archuleta)

Let that sink. Obviously the Number°1 prospect worldwide in the featherweight division.



A promising future lies ahead.
 
Last edited:

Rajabali Shaidullaev MMA Stats, Pictures, News, Videos, Biography - Sherdog.com

Rajabali Shaidullaev breaking news and and highlights for Rizin FF fight vs. Rajabali Shaidullaev, with official Sherdog mixed martial arts stats, photos, videos, and more for the Featherweight fighter from Kyrgyzstan.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

www.tapology.com

Razhabali Shaydullaev | MMA Fighter Page | Tapology

Razhabali Shaydullaev (10-0-0) is a Pro MMA Fighter out of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and the #17th ranked Pro Mens Featherweight in Asia Pacific. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
 
I was in Kyrgyzstan recently and chatting to the locals about MMA and wrestling and a couple mentioned some phenom they had, but can't remember his name - suspect it was this guy.
 
FOr those interested, this is his last three fight, all won by RNC. Perhaps a future P4P in the making. Skillwise in the top 5 featherweight worldwide for sure. Generational talent.



 
He subbed Takeda, who is legit, and in round 1. Looking forward to his fight next weekend.
 
The_Renaissance said:
I was in Kyrgyzstan recently and chatting to the locals about MMA and wrestling and a couple mentioned some phenom they had, but can't remember his name - suspect it was this guy.
Click to expand...

Daniyar Toychubek is insanely skilled too, I think he'd beat Mokaev if they fought right now, maybe Im crazy. 9-0 22 years old, has beaten real solid opposition..

Yrskeldi Duysheev is another really good prospect, he's fighting in the ROAD FC tournament 23 years old 11-0.

In ONE FC Akbar Abdullaev will likely fight for their Featherweight title in 2025 and win it. Just turned 27, 11-0 absolute stud.

Razbahli Shaydullaev is the other Kyrgz who's really stood out to me. Super young, super talented. Kubanychbek and Esengulov are quality but not ever going to be anything special. To be honest, Kyrgyzstan is producing a huge amount of talent, so is Tajikistan. A lot of their fighters train out of Evolve in Russia.
 
Ara tech said:
FOr those interested, this is his last three fight, all won by RNC. Perhaps a future P4P in the making. Skillwise in the top 5 featherweight worldwide for sure. Generational talent.



Click to expand...


He was a Bantamweight his entire career wasn't he? What changed after joining Rizin? Why's he at 145 now?
 
Just as I predicted, Juan Archuleta, the Bellator Veteran was destroyed easily by the prodigy Rajabali Shaidullaev.
Rajabli Shaidullaev is now 12-0, maintaining both his undefeated record and 100% finish rate.

Glory to Rajabali !
 
Last edited:
He's legit. He went inand aggressively took that arm. He's a real athlete, it seems, as well. He's a problem for some time to come
 
Ara tech said:
Obviously the Number°1 prospect worldwide in the featherweight division.
Click to expand...
I respect your opinion as much as I respect Shaidullaev...
But Islam Omarov is the #1 featherweight prospect in the world.
 
I go flack on reddit for saying Kyrgyzstan was a better factory of MMA prospects than Kazakhstan, citing Danniar as one of the prospects in the sport and listed slew of other guys, including Razhabali. The win over Archuleta was eye opening. The guy is the real deal.
 
Ara tech said:
RIZIN has uploaded Rajabali Shaidullaev against Juan Archuleta bout on their youtube channel
No-one did this to Archuleta, impressive armbar.


LINK :
Click to expand...

Cuz Juan is no more real player in any division, just water down, washed out, old journeyman which is quite common in JMMA scene. He prefer Japan tourism rather than real fighters life now
 
Rajabali (12-0) is fighting in Rizin 49: Decade as the co-main event against a certain Yuta Kubo (5-0). The date is set, for December 31, 2024. I guess Rajabali is getting near a Rizin belt, which could get him near to the big leagues.

 
SokoudjouFanboy said:
I go flack on reddit for saying Kyrgyzstan was a better factory of MMA prospects than Kazakhstan, citing Danniar as one of the prospects in the sport and listed slew of other guys, including Razhabali. The win over Archuleta was eye opening. The guy is the real deal.
Click to expand...
Why Kyrgyzstan? Do they have particularly good wrestling there or something?
 
Great fighter but I have him as #3 FW worldwide behind Omarov and Khizriev
 
From an insider perspective, the undefeated P4P FW Worldwide per organization

#1 IliaTopuria (27 years old) UFC
#2 Movsar Evloev (30 years old) UFC
#3 Islam Omarov (27 years old) ACA
#4 Rajabali Shaidullaev (24 years old) RIZIN
#5 Timur Khizriev (29 years old) PFL

I just hope that they will fight each others in the next years to come. Omarov will probably never leave ACA, as Ilia will never leave the UFC. I just hope that Rajabali will clean his division in Rizin and make it to the big leagues.

Interesting to know that Rajabali didn't even reach his prime, meanwhiles all of his rivals are in their primes.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,317
Messages
57,657,391
Members
175,789
Latest member
knight_templar

Share this page

Back
Top