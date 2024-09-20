Rajabali Shaidullaev (13-0) is the future

Ara tech
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Aug 19, 2024
- 399
- 436
Undefeated 13-0
100% finish rate even against decent competition
Only 23 years old, very young
Already a local star and a national hero in his country Kyrgyzstan
Wrestling background, a trait of many dominant champions
Defeated and submitted strong competition (Magomed Al-Abdullah, Juan Archuleta)
Let that sink. Obviously the Number°1 prospect worldwide in the featherweight division.
