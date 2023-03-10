Rain

StonedLemur

StonedLemur

Chief of Sherbro Island
She hugs him in a way that can only be meant for one, yet she's caught between her past and her future.
She loves where she is but her past is forever standing there staring her in the face.

She is the last rose, but she's losing her petals, and time is running out.
How does one make these kinds of decisions?
Do they work themselves out, or do you have to force them into fruition?

Broken into a million pieces her heart is often too heavy for her to carry, yet she forges on.
Will she be able to do the right thing when the time comes near?

She walks into the rain to get clean again, searching for the right answers in the drops.
She hops into puddles like she did as a kid, if for nothing else... to feel young again.
When she arrives back home, soaked with the water of the rain...she finds him.

He is equally soaked, only his is mixed with tears, for he knows she's having a hard time making her decision.
She holds him close as the rain drops on them with the weight of a hundred waves.

She awakens, he's still there...has it been years or was that dream just fear?
Fear of losing him?...fear of something else entirely?
She falls back to sleep, never knowing what this was all about...nor do we.

~SL
 
guy sounds like a kek
Spartans fight in the rain
bet that dude don't even own a cod piece
 
It's a happening thing, and it's happening to you
Full moon and thunder, ribbons of blue
Ice on the window, ice in my heart
Fooling with thunder, every time we start

It's been raining for so long
It's been raining for so long

Oh is it any wonder, the streets are dark
Is it any wonder, we fall apart
Day after day straight rain falls down
All over town, rain coming

It's been raining for so long
It's been raining for so long

Don't you go out in the rain
Don't go out in the pouring rain
If you go out in the rain
We'll never have that time again

Is it any wonder, streets are dark
Is it any wonder, we fall apart

All these feelings that seem so wrong
Remember when we were so strong
Well it's been raining for so long
It's been raining I can't go on

Don't you go out in the rain
Don't go out in the pouring rain
If you go out in the rain
We'll never have that time again

Don't you go out in the rain
Don't go out in the pouring rain
If you go out in the rain
We'll never have that time again
 
Great poem sir
 
