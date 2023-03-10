She hugs him in a way that can only be meant for one, yet she's caught between her past and her future.

She loves where she is but her past is forever standing there staring her in the face.



She is the last rose, but she's losing her petals, and time is running out.

How does one make these kinds of decisions?

Do they work themselves out, or do you have to force them into fruition?



Broken into a million pieces her heart is often too heavy for her to carry, yet she forges on.

Will she be able to do the right thing when the time comes near?



She walks into the rain to get clean again, searching for the right answers in the drops.

She hops into puddles like she did as a kid, if for nothing else... to feel young again.

When she arrives back home, soaked with the water of the rain...she finds him.



He is equally soaked, only his is mixed with tears, for he knows she's having a hard time making her decision.

She holds him close as the rain drops on them with the weight of a hundred waves.



She awakens, he's still there...has it been years or was that dream just fear?

Fear of losing him?...fear of something else entirely?

She falls back to sleep, never knowing what this was all about...nor do we.



~SL