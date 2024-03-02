Rage Cut

Drunken Meat Fist

Drunken Meat Fist

Veni Veni Veni
Senior Administrator
Joined
Dec 18, 2001
Messages
44,255
Reaction score
5,606
This don't belong here, just eyeballs. Moving. I found the shit this can begin. Moving.
 
Did they finally stop letting you post your ramblings in the heavies?
 
I wanna kill the world, I wanna burn this shit down. I have venom that's a boil, I have a Norwegian appointment to get injections to get my fist unclenched.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Drunken Meat Fist
Rage Cut
2
Replies
25
Views
225
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,915
Messages
55,177,852
Members
174,656
Latest member
JeromeBrun

Share this page

Back
Top