I fucking hate Houellebecq, except for chapter 18, "Second Meeting," the gratuitous shit is to a point, but was tedious and I hated it except for liness, and chapter 18, which I just finished, the other day, and I folded all the pages with my personal unwritten equivalents and his good lines. I wasn't into to the satanic baby murder eyeball shit, I love irony and the blackest situational humor, but I'm gonna die some day and someone who loved me is gonna have my books. DeSade you get over as a personal must, Genet is art, Burroughs, but I wasn't feeling Houellebecq deserved his placement, Batatille, Story of the Eye.



I get it, it's shit shit to be read, my verdict is out on the profundity, it may well be. Reading dark books in a shit mind is a pleasure of lamps, there's a difference if there's nothing there behind it. Besides some underlines, I wasn't into this book, Chapter 18, I flooded with personal notes. It's the European cover, but I don't dig salacious for salaciousness, I get it in this context, but bored with cock talk and saltburn shit for shit sake, this probably wasn't that, it's to prove a point, and it does. I'm just particular the books on my shelf. I was convinced prior to where I'm at that this bullshit, I can't now. There's method. And I get the fable of the Eye. There's worth and resonance, (how do you spell resonance?), I also hate fuckers who try to have a shelf full of shit for provocative means or to look cool. ....to who? Fuck you.