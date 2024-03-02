Rage Cut

This don't belong here, just eyeballs. Moving. I found the shit this can begin. Moving.
 
Take your clothes off. I won't know if you're lying but I'll know if you'r not trrying. FUCK!!!!!!!
 
Can you rip out my eyes and skull fuck me, baby?
 
Fuck Bone Tomahawk! Profound dialogue! STAR TREK, fucking Troglodyts FUCK YOU!!!!!!!
 
hang on, let me see, I'm John Milton, I'm James Joyce these days. Houellebecq 'Atomised" the European edition of Elementary Particles. I fucking hate postmodernism, except.....

My eyes are gone, my nickname is still Hawkeye to some old friends, not new friends. Too proud for cokebottle glasses, I just eat what's pointed too. I can accept reading glasses, I'd just rather flip the fucking table. Not always, Just going with today, grenade thread. Please help me fill this thread with darkness
 
Drunken Meat Fist! Some things haven't changed around here lol
 
I fucking hate Houellebecq, except for chapter 18, "Second Meeting," the gratuitous shit is to a point, but was tedious and I hated it except for liness, and chapter 18, which I just finished, the other day, and I folded all the pages with my personal unwritten equivalents and his good lines. I wasn't into to the satanic baby murder eyeball shit, I love irony and the blackest situational humor, but I'm gonna die some day and someone who loved me is gonna have my books. DeSade you get over as a personal must, Genet is art, Burroughs, but I wasn't feeling Houellebecq deserved his placement, Batatille, Story of the Eye.

I get it, it's shit shit to be read, my verdict is out on the profundity, it may well be. Reading dark books in a shit mind is a pleasure of lamps, there's a difference if there's nothing there behind it. Besides some underlines, I wasn't into this book, Chapter 18, I flooded with personal notes. It's the European cover, but I don't dig salacious for salaciousness, I get it in this context, but bored with cock talk and saltburn shit for shit sake, this probably wasn't that, it's to prove a point, and it does. I'm just particular the books on my shelf. I was convinced prior to where I'm at that this bullshit, I can't now. There's method. And I get the fable of the Eye. There's worth and resonance, (how do you spell resonance?), I also hate fuckers who try to have a shelf full of shit for provocative means or to look cool. ....to who? Fuck you.
 
I'm not a hater, I fucking love these girls, Swedish tough art girls, you gonna hafta win me over on paper. I love these kids.
 
