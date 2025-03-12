Good decision to go to FW. He always looks smaller no matter who he faces. Also the fact that he needs a new fresh start and something different, 0-3 so something has to change. I could see him reinventing himself at FW and going on a run.
The man is just sad after a loss. The fighter equivalent of midlife crisis.
After combined 66 pro fights in 2 combat sports fighting the exact same weight, now he suddenly has this brain fart?
He has decent hight, bulk, and reach for LW, and has done a catchweight twice early in his MMA career.
He has a high KO ratio in both MMA and MT and can take damage well.
He is in his ideal weight class and this is a bad idea but we’ll see how it goes.