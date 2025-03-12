  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Rumored Rafeal Fiziev "STRONGLY" Considering Move to Featherweight

he would be top 10 level at least but he already has not great cardio so a bigger weight cut could cause issues
 
Good decision to go to FW. He always looks smaller no matter who he faces. Also the fact that he needs a new fresh start and something different, 0-3 so something has to change. I could see him reinventing himself at FW and going on a run.
 
Wouldn't be top ten.

The man is just sad after a loss. The fighter equivalent of midlife crisis.

After combined 66 pro fights in 2 combat sports fighting the exact same weight, now he suddenly has this brain fart?
He has decent hight, bulk, and reach for LW, and has done a catchweight twice early in his MMA career.

He has a high KO ratio in both MMA and MT and can take damage well.

He is in his ideal weight class and this is a bad idea but we’ll see how it goes.
 
