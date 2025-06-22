Rafael Fiziev's callout of Dan Hooker — do y'all like it?

I think a rematch with Gamrot would be better, and we do Gaethje vs Hooker, and also Arman vs Pimblett for number 1 contender, but we're gonna have two important fights for the division, let's wait and see...
1750623454453.png
 
DougieJones said:
I like it as well would be a great Fight Night ME
MisfitsBR said:
View attachment 1100657
I'm all for Gaethje vs Hooker too. But there's no way Justin take this fight at this point in his career. He clearly already stated he want to fight for the belt and that's it.

Man this year will be sad. We're gonna lose (or already lost) bunch of the OGs (Jones, Poirier, Gaethje, etc...) I'm sure I'm forgetting a bunch of them but yeah.

And Pereira isnt far from retirement either or Adesanya. This is definitely a pass the torch moment in the UFC.

We're entering a new era.

Sorry for quoting both wtf. I'm kinda drunk and not sure what's going on lol.
 
Its a great callout. Perfect fight for him. He's better at callouts than he is at putting on exciting performances lately unfortunately.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Go away.

You are annoying and your attempt to be edgy is lame.

Losers like you tend to surface when school gets out and make me appreciate that sherdog has an ignore function.
you probably rate this fight 8/10!!! Sorry for you.
 
