Rafael Fiziev's callout of Dan Hooker — do y'all like it?

I like it as well would be a great Fight Night ME
I think a rematch with Gamrot would be better, and we do Gaethje vs Hooker, and also Arman vs Pimblett for number 1 contender, but we're gonna have two important fights for the division, let's wait and see...
View attachment 1100657
Journeyman vs journeyman..
I won't watch but sure
Journeyman vs Journeyman. Being edgy would be trying to call them something else. In any other sport they'd be called mediocre.Oh look at this. Trying to be edgy!
10-10 fighter fights 10-10 fighter.I 100% do. I hope they make that fight. That's gonna be a fking banger.
Thoughts??
Reddit Fight p●rn > ufc journeymanI like my violence violent.
This works for me.
Go away.Reddit Fight p●rn > ufc journeyman
you probably rate this fight 8/10!!! Sorry for you.Go away.
You are annoying and your attempt to be edgy is lame.
Losers like you tend to surface when school gets out and make me appreciate that sherdog has an ignore function.
I agree Hooker will walk right through Fiziev's pillowfistsLove it, Hooker by late ko