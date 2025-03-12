  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Rumored Rafael Fiziev "STRONGLY" Considering Move to Featherweight

Good decision to go to FW. He always looks smaller no matter who he faces. Also the fact that he needs a new fresh start and something different, 0-3 so something has to change. I could see him reinventing himself at FW and going on a run.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
he would be top 10 level at least but he already has not great cardio so a bigger weight cut could cause issues
Wouldn't be top ten.

The man is just sad after a loss. The fighter equivalent of midlife crisis.

After combined 66 pro fights in 2 combat sports fighting the exact same weight, now he suddenly has this brain fart?
He has decent hight, bulk, and reach for LW, and has done a catchweight twice early in his MMA career.

He has a high KO ratio in both MMA and MT and can take damage well.

He is in his ideal weight class and this is a bad idea but we’ll see how it goes.
 
Smart, I know he has a long history at 155lbs, but clearly the title is a long way away at 55 now. I’d say if he can slim down 7-8 lbs walk around weight than 45 is a good move to make. I doubt he actually drops
 
First fight eyepoke excuse

second fight too small for the division excuse.

would love a trilogy just to see what excuse he comes up with next. lol
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
Good decision to go to FW. He always looks smaller no matter who he faces. Also the fact that he needs a new fresh start and something different, 0-3 so something has to change. I could see him reinventing himself at FW and going on a run.
Yeah honestly he could be champ at FW with Volk getting old and Topuria and Holloway moving up to LW

Only issue would be dealing with Movsar
 
Man this gets confusing with everyone moving around - Ortega moving up, Fiziev maybe moving down, Max was going to move up but might stay now that Topuria's moving up, Islam considering moving up
 
