Rafael Fiziev Has Accepted A Fight

kingmob6

kingmob6

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Dec 19, 2018
Messages
10,689
Reaction score
15,559


who do we think his potential opponent is sherbros?

St Denis/Dariush/Jalin Turner?

I can't wait to see Rafael back in the cage. I'm a fan.
 
Grizzy AJ said:
Against Justin Gaethje, it will be a real dogfight 🫵
Click to expand...
Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev of Kazakstan talk after their... News Photo - Getty Images
 
swimba said:
Poirier?

<BC1>
Click to expand...
Probably, i think Poirier already said he wont fight Fiziev, in this case and for a guy that is still very much unknown he should post who is he waiting for.
 
Can't come soon enough. Always down to watch Fiziev fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AdamWarlock
let's take a look at the LW ranking for Islam
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
ThePimblettEra
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,254
Messages
56,571,875
Members
175,285
Latest member
MANIYN06

Share this page

Back
Top