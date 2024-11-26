Rafael Fiziev Has Accepted A Fight

I think Poirier is most likely out of the question. He just fought a challenger in S Denis, and he wants bigger fights as he is closing on retirement.
You wanna see a rematch? Justin beat him pretty easily first fight
Probably, i think Poirier already said he wont fight Fiziev, in this case and for a guy that is still very much unknown he should post who is he waiting for.
easily? I would disagree with that.
Maybe not easily but Justin definitely won that imo
Yes, I would like to see the rematch because the first fight got a bonus as 'Fight of the Night.