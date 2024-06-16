Rafael Dos Anjos Has Something to Say About Conor McGregor's Injury.

Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 11, 2008
- Messages
- 155,669
- Reaction score
- 192,205
Damn, you are actually on point. Winnable fight for Chandler and RDA gets to fight someone who wont try to wrestle him for the whole fight.
Prime RDA beats the shit out of Conor. Would have loved to see it.Still upset we didn't get to see that matchup with both in their primes...
10 years ago maybe
The follow up to Conor giving RDA shit:
The fucking take down was legendary hahaha
Ten years is nothing to Chandler.