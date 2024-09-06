



I would be pissed too if I got grifted by a fat old guy who wears a diaper.

Trump paid for exactly one recount in WI which found more Biden votes. Trump let the J-6 dummies rot in jail. Let Drunk Rudy lose everything including a place to live. Phony Electors catch charges. No wonder Russia knew their propaganda would work. There millions of people who still support Trump even though he would not spit on them if they were on fire. MAGA = Trump’s doormat.