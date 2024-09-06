Crime Racist Nick Fuentes pissed Trump admitting to taking an L to Biden

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
23,567
Reaction score
26,490


I would be pissed too if I got grifted by a fat old guy who wears a diaper.
Trump paid for exactly one recount in WI which found more Biden votes. Trump let the J-6 dummies rot in jail. Let Drunk Rudy lose everything including a place to live. Phony Electors catch charges. No wonder Russia knew their propaganda would work. There millions of people who still support Trump even though he would not spit on them if they were on fire. MAGA = Trump’s doormat.
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
rent free
Click to expand...
I agree you are good for the same comment every thread I make. You can call me 44Geppetto.
Don’t worry someone else will follow up with a TDS.
So any comment on Trump admitting he lost. You don’t care he lied too you or is 2000 Mules still real to you.
 
44nutman said:
I agree you are good for the same comment every thread I make. You can call me 44Geppetto.
Don’t worry someone else will follow up with a TDS.
So any comment on Trump admitting he lost. You don’t care he lied too you or is 2000 Mules still real to you.
Click to expand...
You have what's called TDS loser lollll
 
Barteh said:
It's about time for a TDS mega thread.
Click to expand...

Red Dragoniop said:
You have what's called TDS loser lollll
Click to expand...

You still are not addressing the issue Trump admitting he lost.
Did you donate actual money to stop the steal?
Don;t you feel used or do you get off on fat diaper wearing old men lying to you.
Listen, I don't kink shame, so if it is the later, you do you.
 
44nutman said:
You still are not addressing the issue Trump admitting he lost.
Did you donate actual money to stop the steal?
Don;t you feel used or do you get off on fat diaper wearing old men lying to you.
Listen, I don't kink shame, so if it is the later, you do you.
Click to expand...

The "issue" that Trump is looking towards the future and actually mentioned solid proposals regarding election security?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,695
Messages
56,142,888
Members
175,084
Latest member
Goratchyk

Share this page

Back
Top