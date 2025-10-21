Opinion Race Relations Were at an All-Time High in 2008

news.gallup.com

Americans Rate Racial and Ethnic Relations in U.S. Positively

Americans rate relations between racial and ethnic groups positively, and in most cases better than in 2008. They rate relations between whites and Asians more positively, and relations between blacks and Hispanics less positively.
news.gallup.com news.gallup.com

This Gallop poll taken in 2013 shows race relations and our views about different racial groups were pretty great back then. With the majority of Americans of all ethnicities and races viewing each other positively. And this positive trend started gaining traction in the late 90's and early 2000's. It was at an all time high after Obama was elected in 2008.

But then it started going way downhill from there to today. And it really came to a head in 2020. Now we're more divided than ever.

So what caused this negative downturn? Why 2013?

The rise of social media. Ever since social media became the primary source of our news and how we engaged with world events, all of us have become increasingly polarized and divided.

Social media is consumed in small snippets that are often selectively edited or even completely made up. The majority of people already know this intellectually, but it still works regardless. Because even if we're logically aware a lot of social media is bullshit, they work on our emotions - so it still sticks.

And this happens because social media operates on two things:

1. Confirmation Bias - We focus on stories that just confirms our existing beliefs. And we just automatically believe stories that we want to believe on an emotional level - as opposed to the objective truth. We don't corroborate the stories, but rather just choose to believe them. And once you believe something, it takes a lot to actually change it for most people.

2. Negativity bias - We have a tendency to consume stories that are profoundly negative and the algorithm only reinforces that.

So if you believe a lot of black people are being killed by cops unfairly, you will be constantly be fed stories that reinforces that belief that it's happening everywhere. But the objective reality is that cops unjustly killing minorities is a very small number statistically.

Or white people might get constant stories of black people violently attacking white folks. You'll get constant individual stories of black people attacking white victims. But the objective truth is that most violence is not interracial. It's intra-racial - it's black people attacking other black people and white people attacking other white people. That's just a simple fact.

Social media exaggerates the most negative incidents and it just FEELS like there is an epidemic of police brutality against black people or no white person is safe from black criminals.

Social media is the problem. None of us are getting a real gauge of the complete truth because we're only getting fragments of information. Tiktok made it even worse.
 
Clearly social media is a big part of the mechanics of the current division. I feel like the market crash in 08 followed by the bank bailouts and ultimately the occupy movement (I think around 2011 or 2012) shouldn't be over looked. There was wide spread sentiment across party lines, all the way to the non voting streets that rich people were screwing us over. The occupy in my town had all kinds of people marching together, from teachers to tea partiers...clearly social media is a big part of the mechanics but there is also clearly one group/class/cohort that benefitted from the corruption that lead to the market crash. Oddly the same that benefitted from the bailouts and oddly continue to benefit from current social divisions.

Social engineering to 'about face' the people after the people started to look at the money/power.
 
Siver! said:
Social media unearthed a potential trend, and holy shit did the media run with it.

Hate sells.
- Even here were we dont have gangs separated by skin colors. The media makes seen like brazilians cant play football or go surf with people from another etinicy.
 
"Uhhh it's because Obama is black"

What kind of clownery are you people on?

G18Ku9xWYAAZTFQ


White people cannot be blamed. Whites are the least racist group in America and it's not even close. White Americans were subjected to one of the greatest psyops of all time (color blindness/diversity/one race the human race). No other group ever believed it. They always voted and acted with massive in-group biases, which is totally natural actually. That shit was basically beaten out of Whites through a constant bombardment of propaganda.

They simply pushed it too far for too long. The dam has broken. No one is afraid to tell the truth anymore, and that is considered "racist" by the usual suspects. The issue is, many Blacks also agree. Black behavior drives racism.
 
It corresponds to the shift of young people no longer getting their news from MSM. It was no longer possible to force a concensus that, in Vance Jones' words, White people should become a minority and be happy about it. The fuel on the fire was BLM stuff starting with Trayvon Martin.
 
Really kicked off when white people got blamed for Trayvon Martin getting shot even though George Zimmerman is Hispanic. Then we had the Jussie and Bubba Wallace hoaxes. The Floyd and BLM stuff pushed it over the edge. I dont see it getting better anytime soon.
 
