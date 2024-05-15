Race Against The Notorious McGregor Tournament

humperdoo

humperdoo

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jun 21, 2023
Messages
368
Reaction score
299
3rhRQ0I.jpeg

About Tournament

Win or Whine! Now is your time to join into a Conor's exclusive 30 day tournament with a grand $150,000 Prize Pool. The Notorious is right here waiting to see if you've got what it takes to make it to the top of the leaderboard. Beat the best to be the best!

The Race Against The Notorious tournament begins on Monday 13th May and ends 23:59 UTC on Wednesday 12th June 2024. To participate tap the Opt-in Button anytime within the Tournament duration. The Minimum qualifiable bet is $1 and for every $1 you bet on an Eligible game, you get 1 Point. The Eligible games for this tournament are shown below in the Eligible Games category.
In this ongoing 30-day competition, you have the opportunity to gather points until the very tournament's end. Those who secure a spot on the leaderboard based on their cumulative points can anticipate receiving grand cash prizes with the top three contenders being rewarded with $40,000, $20,000, and $15,000, respectively.

Note: I'm not affiliated with the bookie but just wanted to spread the word here about the tournament that might interest you guys. Read more of these.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Don't know Duelbits but if they're mainly a crypto casino then yeah, they're gonna be banned in a lot of countries (US among them).
Click to expand...

They only promote in the crypto community, ye they are main crypto. Europeans and some Asian countries can access it.

Not sure if they allow VPN either.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,200
Messages
55,611,248
Members
174,854
Latest member
evolution team

Share this page

Back
Top