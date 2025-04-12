Movies R. Lee Murray acting performance in Full Metal Jacket

Rate his performance.

  • 10 - Masterclass acting.

    Votes: 12 80.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 1 6.7%

  • 8

    Votes: 2 13.3%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Abysmal.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    15
Was he even acting? R. Lee was ad-libbing most if not all his lines.

Since he was a drill sergeant before, this was easily up his alley.

He was just so good, you can't keep your eyes off of him.

Absolute masterclass performance.

 
Might be wrong, but I remember hearing he wasn’t actually the chosen person for the role and was just a consultant. Hired after getting pelted with fruit and never missing a beat.

He really made that movie and went on to tire that trope out in shitty horror flicks.
 
One of the best of all time. They said most of his dialogue was ad-libbed. He owned the role. "Oh that's right private Pyle, don't make any fucking effort. If God wanted you up there, he would have miracled your ass up there." 🤣
 
Is there anyone else more suited for that role? I mean even if he was just being himself, he was perfect. Anyone that has dealt with Drill Sgt's know how perfect he was.

"You had best unfuck yourself or I will unscrew your head and shit down your neck!"
 
He was great in saving Silverman
 
