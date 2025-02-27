Bob Gray
Apr 15, 2007
24,851
7,362
Apparently he, his wife and dog were all found dead. No suspected foul play.
True hollywood legend. Not a single bad performance and had a great eye for screenplay. One of the best to ever do it.
One of my favorite scenes from one of the best films I've ever watched.
He had thay uncanny ability to just take control of any scene he was in, even if it seemed fairly minor.
Legendary actor Gene Hackman, wife Betsy and dog found dead inside New Mexico home: police
Legendary Hollywood actor Gene Hackman has been found dead in his Santa Fe, New Mexico home alongside his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican, citing police…
nypost.com
