R.I.P. Gene Hackman

Apparently he, his wife and dog were all found dead. No suspected foul play.

Legendary actor Gene Hackman, wife Betsy and dog found dead inside New Mexico home: police

Legendary Hollywood actor Gene Hackman has been found dead in his Santa Fe, New Mexico home alongside his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican, citing police…
True hollywood legend. Not a single bad performance and had a great eye for screenplay. One of the best to ever do it.

One of my favorite scenes from one of the best films I've ever watched.







He had thay uncanny ability to just take control of any scene he was in, even if it seemed fairly minor.
 
Wow that's really fucking sad and weird, no foul play but they're all dead? I guess it could be carbon monoxide poisoning.
 
One of the greatest actors of all-time and could very well be the most naturalistic.

He doesn't seem like he's acting at all.

Rest in peace sir.

 
Bob Gray said:
As far as I know, nothing conclusive. But both of them AND the dog? Carbon monoxide poisoning or something?
This. It's either CM poisoning or a suicide pact.

Tragic, but not unexpected. Celebrities always die in clusters.
 
