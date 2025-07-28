R.I.P. Dwight Muhammad Qawi

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I remember first seeing him defeat heavily favored James (Superman) Scott on tv from Rahway prison and then dethrone long time Champ Matthew Saad Muhammad (pictured). He was a tough ex-con who reformed himself and made good. R.I.P., Champ.