  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

R.I.P. Dwight Muhammad Qawi

elanimalsantana

elanimalsantana

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
2,934
Reaction score
101
r.i.p. dwight muhammad qawi punching matthew saad muhammad.jpg

I remember first seeing him defeat heavily favored James (Superman) Scott on tv from Rahway prison and then dethrone long time Champ Matthew Saad Muhammad (pictured). He was a tough ex-con who reformed himself and made good. R.I.P., Champ.
 
Rip

Had some very entertaining fights against Matthew saad Muhammad, Michael Spinks , Holyfield and even had the balls to fight Foreman
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,768
Messages
57,623,846
Members
175,776
Latest member
Beef Taco

Share this page

Back
Top