R.I.P Akebono

Season Mode.
www.theguardian.com

Pioneering Hawaiian-born sumo champion Akebono dies aged 54

Tributes paid to wrestler, who was born Chad Rowan and became the sport’s first non-Japanese grand champion in 1993
..born Chad Rowan in Hawaii, is regarded as a pioneer after he broke down cultural barriers in the centuries-old sport to become the first non-Japanese yokozuna grand champion in 1993.

Japanese media said the wrestler, who took the name Taro Akebono when he became a Japanese citizen in 1996, had died of heart failure this month, citing a statement by the US Forces in Japan.

No idea respectfully who he was or if related to UFC, but RIP
 
Damn, they die young apparently. Always wondered if they can lose weight post-retirement and become healthy (wondered the same about huge bodybuilders - not healthy for the heart). Seems he was doing pro wreslting and then had a heart attack in 2017, so I guess it was bad for a while.

RIP
 
RIP Akebono. Dude fought Royce Gracie in K1 MMA match, amongst other legitimate MMA opponents and K1 opponents, all after his sumo career. A fun time in MMA where these matches were created.
 
No idea respectfully who he was or if related to UFC, but RIP
he was a hawaiian sumo wrestler. very popular out there in his time. he fought royce. that’s his relevance to ufc.
 
