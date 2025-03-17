Quitting nicotine

Trabaho
@Silver
- Jun 22, 2022
So I quit nicotie since last monday. Was smoking 0.3% nicotine vape. Smoked for 7-8 years, cigarettes, one use vape and re fill vapes.
So day 8. Still feeling slightly depressed, nothing major, just not excited or happy, slightly negative. However what truly pisses me off is how my energy and strength in the gym has instantly decreased.
Went from 110 kg bench press x 7 to 90 kg x 7 within 3 days. Like instantly lost strength.
Never feeling energised, always slightly fatigued or call it off.
Does this take forever to be strong again ?
Who went trough this while working out.
