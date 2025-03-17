  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Quitting nicotine

So I quit nicotie since last monday. Was smoking 0.3% nicotine vape. Smoked for 7-8 years, cigarettes, one use vape and re fill vapes.

So day 8. Still feeling slightly depressed, nothing major, just not excited or happy, slightly negative. However what truly pisses me off is how my energy and strength in the gym has instantly decreased.

Went from 110 kg bench press x 7 to 90 kg x 7 within 3 days. Like instantly lost strength.

Never feeling energised, always slightly fatigued or call it off.

Does this take forever to be strong again ?

Who went trough this while working out.
 
Could you smoke vape without any nicotine ?
 
Yes and it's nasty. Did that monday. Doesn't taste good. I'm not smoking at all.
Well at least if it won't put you back in an addiction cycle...i didnt know it could exist without nicotine.
 
