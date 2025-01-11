  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Quitters day

Contempt

Contempt

Quitters Day

Want to mark Quitter’s Day in a special way? We have the right advice, activities, and motivations to make your day a purposeful one.
"Quitter’s Day is held on the second Friday in January. This year, it falls on January 10. The tradition of setting New Year’s resolutions began some 4,000 years ago with the ancient Babylonians. For them, the year did not begin in January but in mid-March — on the first moon after the spring equinox. Quitter’s Day is set aside to recognize those who set new year goals and fail to achieve them — and to encourage and equip them to try again and ultimately succeed. Research has shown that people quit their resolutions for the year by the second Friday of January."

"New studies have found that about two-thirds of people abandon their New Year’s resolution within a month. One of the major problems with achieving new year resolutions is that those who set them are over-ambitious. People usually start with high levels of motivation, but as time progresses, the drive begins to wane."

Jesus, that's sad... How're those new years resolutions going sherbro's?


***whoever's resolution it was to fuck up the sherdog forums... well played
go fuck yourself bitch
SaggyD... you seem upset.

Did you fail all your new years resolutions already?
my New Year’s resolution was to tell everyone here to go fuck themselves. Scratch another one off the list
 
go fuck yourself bitch

my New Year’s resolution was to tell everyone here to go fuck themselves. Scratch another one off the list
I am but one sherdogger, you have thousands more to go... better get cracking on that.
 
