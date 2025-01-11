Contempt
May 27, 2006
Quitters Day
Want to mark Quitter’s Day in a special way? We have the right advice, activities, and motivations to make your day a purposeful one.
nationaltoday.com
"Quitter’s Day is held on the second Friday in January. This year, it falls on January 10. The tradition of setting New Year’s resolutions began some 4,000 years ago with the ancient Babylonians. For them, the year did not begin in January but in mid-March — on the first moon after the spring equinox. Quitter’s Day is set aside to recognize those who set new year goals and fail to achieve them — and to encourage and equip them to try again and ultimately succeed. Research has shown that people quit their resolutions for the year by the second Friday of January."
"New studies have found that about two-thirds of people abandon their New Year’s resolution within a month. One of the major problems with achieving new year resolutions is that those who set them are over-ambitious. People usually start with high levels of motivation, but as time progresses, the drive begins to wane."
Jesus, that's sad... How're those new years resolutions going sherbro's?
***whoever's resolution it was to fuck up the sherdog forums... well played