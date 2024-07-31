Quite the card on Saturday eh

XThe GreatestX
Jul 22, 2012
17,489
6,522
- Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov; For the WBO interim super welterweight title and Madrimov's WBA super welterweight title
- Andy Ruiz vs. Jarrell Miller; Heavyweight
- Jared Anderson vs. Martin Bakole; Heavyweight
- Isaac Cruz vs. Jose Valenzuela; For Cruz's WBA super lightweight title
- David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic; Light heavyweight
- Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran; Lightweight
- Steve Nelson vs. Marcos Ramon Vazquez; Super middleweight
- Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Michal Bulk; Welterweight
Good for them