Quite the card on Saturday eh

XThe GreatestX

XThe GreatestX

  • Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov; For the WBO interim super welterweight title and Madrimov's WBA super welterweight title
  • Andy Ruiz vs. Jarrell Miller; Heavyweight
  • Jared Anderson vs. Martin Bakole; Heavyweight
  • Isaac Cruz vs. Jose Valenzuela; For Cruz's WBA super lightweight title
  • David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic; Light heavyweight
  • Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran; Lightweight
  • Steve Nelson vs. Marcos Ramon Vazquez; Super middleweight
  • Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Michal Bulk; Welterweight

Good for them
 
Miller is being lined up here for them to try and get Ruiz back on the scene. I fully expect him take a nap early
 
Good for them
Very strong card.
 
treelo said:
Miller is being lined up here for them to try and get Ruiz back on the scene. I fully expect him take a nap early
Just because Dubois got him out of there, doesn't mean that Ruiz will.
I mean, maybe.... Miller is def. a head case, but I wouldn't write him off just yet.

This looks to be a tremendous card, can't wait.
 
