Quite possibly the most biased fights statistics i have ever seen

Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here
UFC stats (website) shows the amount of reversals so it's not something they just added for this fight. Idk why they got the control time so wrong initially tho, you can't trust the stats they put out right on the spot. UFC stats has over 8 minutes of control time for Pantoja and 4 minutes for Moreno.
UFC stats (website) shows the amount of reversals so it's not something they just added for this fight. Idk why they got the control time so wrong initially tho, you can't trust the stats they put out right on the spot. UFC stats has over 8 minutes of control time for Pantoja and 4 minutes for Moreno.
Im aware that the site shows it, but it just seems to me that they've nitpicked the stats to favour moreno. Also they didnt get the stats wrong, the just only showed ground control time instead of total control