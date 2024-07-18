Elections Quite A Clown Show the RNC Convention

On Day II of the the RNC Convention it felt more like a clown show.
They brought in a Democrat who has never voted Republican and well gave a clown show of a speech.



‘Never in my life voted for a Republican’: Who is Shabbos Kestenbaum and why will he address the GOP convention?
But Kestenbaum, 25, is a Democrat who voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, in the 2020 primaries. I asked Kestenbaum why he agreed to address the convention that is set to nominate former President Donald Trump. This interview has been edited slightly for clarity.
I am supporting Donald Trump’s policies of insisting on consequences for foreign students who violate our laws and desecrate our freedoms. I support Donald Trump’s policies of instilling patriotism in the curriculums. I support Donald Trump’s policies of taxing university endowments. And again, I don’t see why that’s a partisan issue, and I’m incredibly disillusioned with my party for not adopting those pretty obvious positions.
At the RNC today some of the guest speakers claimed that we are still fighting the “Islamic scourge" all while trying to prevent the imaginary Caliphate.

Have the GOP/RNC learned anything from the Middle East/Iraqi wars at all?
 
I enjoyed the part where JD said to tone down the political violence and everyone laughed at him…
 
GoldenWolf87 said:
giphy.gif
 
