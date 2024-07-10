Quick stoppages by refs made the UFC less exciting

I remember the refs used to wait until the fighters were completely knocked out before stepping in to stop the fights. Now, as soon as someone gets tagged the refs wanna stop the fight. It kind of takes away from the excitement since you know the fighters are not really gonna get hurt in the fight unless there is some type of one punch knock out.



It feels less like a real fight where people are risking their lives and more like a sporting event.



Whatever happened to just bleed?