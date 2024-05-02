Questions to ask about your relationship.

Depends on what they meant. My wife has many sides to her.



Not sure what "truly fulfilled" means. I love my wife but to be truly fulfilled I feel like it takes more than just having a wife you love.



This question isn't realistic IMO. Did you get these questions from a women's magazine\site? Who can 100% be themselves in a relationship and never have any regrets? We all make mistakes and every relationship that goes on long enough will have both partners at one point or another regretting their actions.



Yes I 100% love my partner as she is now.



Yes I would.





Overall questions are ok. 2 and 3 IMO aren't good questions. They are the kind of questions that my wife loves to ask that aren't realistic.