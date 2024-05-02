Questions to ask about your relationship.

Phlog
Sgt Sprinkles
@Gold
- Joined
- Oct 11, 2012
- Messages
- 22,293
- Reaction score
- 10,794
5 questions, the answers give you some insight as to whether your relationship is in a good place or not. I liked this, thought I'd share.
If someone told you, you are a lot like your partner would you be pleased?
Are you truly fulfilled or just less lonely?
Are you able to be unapologetically yourself or do you feel the need to show up differently to please your partner?
Are you in love with your partner right now as a whole, or are you only in love with their good side, potential or the idea of them?
Would you want your future or imagined child to date someone like your partner?
If someone told you, you are a lot like your partner would you be pleased?
Are you truly fulfilled or just less lonely?
Are you able to be unapologetically yourself or do you feel the need to show up differently to please your partner?
Are you in love with your partner right now as a whole, or are you only in love with their good side, potential or the idea of them?
Would you want your future or imagined child to date someone like your partner?