I know there's a running gag that Biden is a gaff machine for longer than this, but thinking back to the elections Biden handled the debates and the promo around the first elections pretty cleanly. The first I had even heard of questions surrounding Biden's deteriorating mental health was through TikTok memes which seemed largely content on taking him out of context e.g when Biden called himself ''Jill Biden's husband'' it was circulated with zero context and a text prompt. This was the first many had heard of his cognitive decline. Of course the younger not so much politically inclined audience didn't know his wife's name is Jill. The video went full viral and took on a life of its own. I think people didn't really grasp what tiktok was doing back then, using their algorithm to push anti western videos while flooding the app with anti western bots and targeting it all toward younger westerners while encouraging divisive memes to go viral e.g Gen Z vs Gen Y, Gen Y vs Boomer. More recently Biden carried a lengthy interview with Conan O Brien and for the most part he seemed like the same guy from the first debate, which he clearly won. His state of the Union speech was competent and impressive.



Biden made it safely through the elections without much scrutiny on this, but later we see it was only coinciding with the explosion of TikTok in 2020, the election victory and incumbent period that these memes really took off. This is the exact period TikTok was becoming a mainstream app and most of the footage calling Biden's mental decline tended to show up on TikTok first alongside the Asian AI generated Bot seductress scammers who can travel the internet like multiplatform viruses, bouncing from TikTok, to Tinder to Youtube comments. The ads shown by TikTok during this period were also integrated into the video content and stood out for promoting Chinese tourist spots. I think that's what they call a trojan horse.