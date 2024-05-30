Elections Questions on Biden's mental health didn't take off until TikTok pushed them

PBAC

PBAC

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
4,297
Reaction score
3,335
I know there's a running gag that Biden is a gaff machine for longer than this, but thinking back to the elections Biden handled the debates and the promo around the first elections pretty cleanly. The first I had even heard of questions surrounding Biden's deteriorating mental health was through TikTok memes which seemed largely content on taking him out of context e.g when Biden called himself ''Jill Biden's husband'' it was circulated with zero context and a text prompt. This was the first many had heard of his cognitive decline. Of course the younger not so much politically inclined audience didn't know his wife's name is Jill. The video went full viral and took on a life of its own. I think people didn't really grasp what tiktok was doing back then, using their algorithm to push anti western videos while flooding the app with anti western bots and targeting it all toward younger westerners while encouraging divisive memes to go viral e.g Gen Z vs Gen Y, Gen Y vs Boomer. More recently Biden carried a lengthy interview with Conan O Brien and for the most part he seemed like the same guy from the first debate, which he clearly won. His state of the Union speech was competent and impressive.

Biden made it safely through the elections without much scrutiny on this, but later we see it was only coinciding with the explosion of TikTok in 2020, the election victory and incumbent period that these memes really took off. This is the exact period TikTok was becoming a mainstream app and most of the footage calling Biden's mental decline tended to show up on TikTok first alongside the Asian AI generated Bot seductress scammers who can travel the internet like multiplatform viruses, bouncing from TikTok, to Tinder to Youtube comments. The ads shown by TikTok during this period were also integrated into the video content and stood out for promoting Chinese tourist spots. I think that's what they call a trojan horse.
 
Well, Tik Tok might replay the speeches, interviews, sound bites where Biden is rambling like someone with Dementia, but they didn't create them. They didn't trip him when he constantly falls. They didn't push him into the shower with his daughter....
 
Tik tok?
BTW I think that Sullivan and Trump does need elderly healthcare treatment and I do have rights to express such opinion.
 
He's got good days and bad days. It's not some Tik Tok conspiracy that people notice the bad days.

Oh', and his age and mental faculties were definitely a topic of conversation leading up to 2020.
 
HereticBD said:
He's got good days and bad days. It's not some Tik Tok conspiracy that people notice the bad days.

Oh', and his age and mental faculties were definitely a topic of conversation leading up to 2020.
Click to expand...
Both Trump and Biden together with Sullivan needs to retire today.....today. And there isn't question about mental condition. All these 3 are elderly healthcare patients candidates and should stop to make noise.
 
HereticBD said:
He's got good days and bad days. It's not some Tik Tok conspiracy that people notice the bad days.

Oh', and his age and mental faculties were definitely a topic of conversation leading up to 2020.
Click to expand...

not on this scale. It's like they flipped a propaganda switch when he won the election.
 
There also is one specimen MTG. She does needs consultations with doctors, also looks that she is worse than Trump or Putin.
 
PBAC said:
not on this scale. It's like they flipped a propaganda switch when he won the election.
Click to expand...
Well, he's in a far bigger spotlight and has made a lot more old dusty brain farts since 2020. Calling on dead people. Routinely getting lost on stage. Falling asleep during meetings. Being escorted away by the Easter Bunny...

These things add up. It's not some conspiracy that people have noticed how old he looks and sounds. Are you denying all the clips of him clearly being aloof, because he has appeared okay a few other times?
 
HereticBD said:
Well, he's in a far bigger spotlight and has made a lot more old dusty brain farts since 2020. Calling on dead people. Routinely getting lost on stage. Falling asleep during meetings. Being escorted away by the Easter Bunny...

These things add up.
Click to expand...
Biden clearly has a short fuse. The Easter Bunny one just like he was being prompted to chill for the children attending when he went off about Afghanistan.


Biden also clearly closes his eyes when he's listening. Look at the 2 people behind Biden at the beginning of this. It's a normal human reaction as they close their eyes. At 0.10 Biden coughs into his hand then closes his eyes. Ten seconds like he is nodding his head in agreement with the speaker who has switched to a high note. Then he proceeds to listen for the remainder and reacts when the speakers words about his children and looks up with puppy dog eyes.


The walking off the stage gaffs are often explained by Biden not ordinarily playing to the rules e.g he wandered off the red carpet. You can generally tell Biden isn't the kind of person to follow this etiquette and doesn't have a formal approach to things. Biden walks to the end of the red carpet but instead of walking back on it he cuts across the corner. He prompted back onto it but thinks it's faster the other way,

The rest tend to just be gaffs and slurs.
 
Last edited:
PBAC said:
Biden clearly has a short fuse. The Easter Bunny one just like he was being prompted to chill for the children attending when he went off about Afghanistan. Biden also clearly closes his eyes when he's listening.

Look at the 2 people behind Biden at the beginning of this. It's a normal human reaction as they close their eyes. At 0.10 Biden coughs into his hand then closes his eyes. Ten seconds like he is nodding his head in agreement with the speaker who has switched to a high note. Then he proceeds to listen for the remainder and reacts when the speakers words about his children and looks up with puppy dog eyes.


The walking off the stage gaffs are often explained by Biden not ordinarily playing to the rules e.g he wandered off the red carpet. You can generally tell Biden isn't the kind of person to follow this etiquette and doesn't have a formal approach to things.

The rest tend to just be gaffs and slurs.
Click to expand...

Okay, now you're just making excuses. He's old as dirt and looks and acts it. People notice. That's all it is. Is Tik Tok aiding in people noticing, because it's a video service where people can post clips that get viewed millions and millions of times? Sure. I'm sure Ronald Reagan's condition would've been highlighted more in this era all the same. That doesn't make all the clips of Biden mumbling and stumbling around any less real.

You're gonna have to just deal with this one.
 
HereticBD said:
Okay, now you're just making excuses. He's old as dirt and looks and acts it. People notice. That's all it is. Is Tik Tok aiding in people noticing, because it's a video service where people can post clips that get viewed millions and millions of times? Sure. I'm sure Ronald Reagan's condition would've been highlighted more in this era all the same. That doesn't make all the clips of Biden mumbling and stumbling around any less real.

You're gonna have to just deal with this one.
Click to expand...
the argument of the thread is that TikTok is setting a narrative which has now been picked up on the west. You can often show footage of anything and build a narrative to make it seem like what you want is happening. Go back to ''I'm Joe Biden's husband'' it was spread and people mocked him, but he was clearly saying Jill Biden. The viewers didn't have a clue who a Jill Biden was back then so they laughed at him, and it set a tone. There are pretty clear gaps between the short clips of Biden circulating with text prompts telling the viewer how to interpret it, and the lengthier speeches and interviews he gives don't show the same issues. Everyone is saying the gaffs outweigh his better moments but they don't, the short clips are just easier to circulate and bend the truth on



 
Last edited:
So there is with his wife Jill, saying Jill Biden



Yet we get a meme like this



The prompt tricks your brain into hearing the wrong thing. If people listen to it again knowing her name is Jill they will hear Jill. And you see the video has gone viral regardless.

It's called the McGurk effect in which a prompt can cause our minds to perceive things differently. If someone pushes a narrative and more people hear it they are more likely to interpret someone according to the narrative. TikTok pushed the narrative. They are masters othis stuff. The opposition latched on it and as a result their own mainstream media followed too, meaning the left wing media had to acknowledge it. With no fact checking system on TikTok back then mistruths were allowed circulate on a quantum level within TikTok so when it got out it hit like a tidal wave. This is still happening with other things namely flat earth stuff etc



If you knew his wife was named Jill then you knew what he was saying already. Watch it again and you will only hear Jill.
 
Last edited:
Biden has dementia. It's been obvious for a long time. Tik Tok has nothing to do with people recognizing he's a pudding brained jackass.
 
You know, if he was your retired grandpa you’d probably say he’s quite with it for his age.

As someone running the free world however, he might be a bit past it, not just because of his apparent mental health
 
Tik Tok?

I didn't watch Biden refer to the "Proud Boys" as the "Poor Boys" on Tok Tok.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,233
Messages
55,613,258
Members
174,855
Latest member
evolution team

Share this page

Back
Top