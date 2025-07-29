  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies Questions about the James Bond kitchen fight (Living Daylights)

First of all, aint it great? My favorite scene as a kid from the Bond movies.

But I have to ask, isn't that CIA guy (or whatever he is) at least 15 years too old, and undersized?

Im a well known ageist on these boards but even a kid I felt he was way too old


 
He put up a good fight against a villain that was clearly supposed to be more than he could handle. I always liked Necros or whatever his name is as the token tough Bond henchman, kind of reminded me of the henchman from For Your Eyes Only (Eric I think was his name).
 
CIA doesn't have the kind of physical standards you find on Sherdog

The Living Daylights is the shit though, probably like a top 3 Bond film for me since Dalton is my fav
 
It was the 80's. That CIA agent was probably primed up and in his early 30's.
 
Id pick that older guy over some of Trump's Secret Service agents.

Election_2024_Trump_Counter_Sniper_Team_12713.jpg
 
