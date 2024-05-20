Social Question to former bartenders on here or current bartenders.

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,272
Reaction score
42,648
Do you accept ID that is photographed in a camera and shown to you though the phone?

I'm just wondering I saw these barely legal kids doing this at a bar just few days ago. All of them had their IDs on the phone.

Which I find suspicious, why not just bring the actual card? It's not that hard to bring your Driver license ID with you. It's very strange I've never seen that before.

I doubt cops would accept that if they were pulled over. Also you can also photoshop their ID's so why even bother using that as a legit source through the phone.

It seems highly suspicious. And the lady at the bar accepted too. So what do I know?
 
dana-white-thats-fucking-illegal.gif
 
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
Do you accept ID that is photographed in a camera and shown to you though the phone?

I'm just wondering I saw these barely legal kids doing this at a bar just few days ago. All of them had their IDs on the phone.

Which I find suspicious, why not just bring the actual card? It's not that hard to bring your Driver license ID with you. It's very strange I've never seen that before.

I doubt cops would accept that if they were pulled over. Also you can also photoshop their ID's so why even bother using that as a legit source through the phone.

It seems highly suspicious. And the lady at the bar accepted too. So what do I know?
Click to expand...
No chance, it needs to be a physical ID card, or else they can gtfo. I'm not risking it, no way.
 
Gomi1977 said:
No chance, it needs to be a physical ID card, or else they can gtfo. I'm not risking it, no way.
Click to expand...

I totally agree, if I was the bartender I wouldn't accept an ID that is photographed on the phone.
 
You guys live in the stone age.

Here we have digital versions of most official documents, which can be verified through a QR code if needed. I haven't routinely carried a physical wallet for years.
 
BlankaPresident said:
You guys live in the stone age.

Here we have digital versions of most official documents, which can be verified through a QR code if needed. I haven't routinely carried a physical wallet for years.
Click to expand...
Digital document =/= photograph of a physical document.
 
BlankaPresident said:
You guys live in the stone age.

Here we have digital versions of most official documents, which can be verified through a QR code if needed. I haven't routinely carried a physical wallet for years.
Click to expand...
Hope the internet doesn't shut off when you need to pay for something you cyborg.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,602
Messages
55,573,779
Members
174,824
Latest member
Wavemeter

Share this page

Back
Top