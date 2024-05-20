Do you accept ID that is photographed in a camera and shown to you though the phone?



I'm just wondering I saw these barely legal kids doing this at a bar just few days ago. All of them had their IDs on the phone.



Which I find suspicious, why not just bring the actual card? It's not that hard to bring your Driver license ID with you. It's very strange I've never seen that before.



I doubt cops would accept that if they were pulled over. Also you can also photoshop their ID's so why even bother using that as a legit source through the phone.



It seems highly suspicious. And the lady at the bar accepted too. So what do I know?