Social Question for the Sherdog Philosopher club

If you go to a McDonald's and customize your Big Mac, say by removing the pickles, the salt, and adding tomatoes

Is it still a Big Mac?

The ship of Theseus, also known as Theseus’ paradox, is a thought experiment that raises the question of whether an object that has had all of its components replaced remains fundamentally the same object. The paradox is most notably recorded by Plutarch in Life of Theseus from the late first century.
The ship wherein Theseus and the youth of Athens returned from Crete had thirty oars, and was preserved by the Athenians down even to the time of Demetrius Phalereus, for they took away the old planks as they decayed, putting in new and stronger timber in their places, in so much that this ship became a standing example among the philosophers, for the logical question of things that grow; one side holding that the ship remained the same, and the other contending that it was not the same.
My belief is as follows:

The chef who made the recipe for the Big Mac had a very specific taste he wanted his consumers to capture. The second someone customizes it, it stops being a Big Mac

If you go to a Michelin Star restaurant, you don't exactly get to tell the chef what to do. The whole idea of the Michelin Star prestige is the chef(s) have created something special and they have a reputation to uphold.

Speaking of prestige, what the fuck does a rubber company know about fine dining anyway?

If there's a very specific definition for what a Big Mac is and that isn't it, then no.

Philosophy is fun but it can also be an easy path to overthinking.
 
72176700007-double-big-macsquare.jpg


It's still diabeetus

Try ordering that sandwich without saying "Big Mac" and see how happy you are with the results. Philosophically that breaks down to - When in Rome, speak Roman.
 
the photo of said big man does not resemble said big mac

people are paying for the taste of the burger/brand

if you ordered the big mac looking for a big mac and removed the ingredients then the item you ordered is a big mac. if it didn't taste like a big mac then it isn't what you wanted but if you changed the ingredients around and changed the taste then it's not a big mac anymore.
 
In the first place, the concept of 'our ship' is a human construct borne out of the tendency to perceive a whole out of a grouping of something and assign it a unique identity and a meaning. Even if you changed all the planks of the ship, the emotional attachment to the ship, it's name and unique identity, it's meaning and function as a place, remains the same. It was never perceived as a bunch of planks in the first place so changing the planks doesn't change anything in how people perceive it, except maybe "Our ship looks nicer now." Let's say there was a change of crew on the vessel and the new personalities changed the ship's vibe dramatically, that would actually "change" the boat in a meaningful way because it would no longer feels like the same place, even though no change of physical materials had occurred.
 
As a self proclaimed philosopher and always considering myself smarter than everyone in any room at all times I would perhaps use a different name for it.

We have a double Big Mac maybe even a triple Big Mac. I believe there can be a lesser Big Mac without said ingredients. As judge, jury and executioner this is irrefutable.
 
I'd say yes as long as it has the middle bun I'd consider it a Big Mac.
 
Don't we have definition to determine things like this? And sometimes they even not agree.
MC Donald defines it as:

'Two 100% beef patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, onion and pickles. And the sauce.'

So according to MC Donald it isn't. According to Oxford dictionary it is;

'a type of hamburger made by McDonalds which contains more meat than their standard hamburgers'

So your example would still be a Big Mac according to this.
 
Aint had a big mac in many years.
 
No, it is not. But, saying it's a big Mac, and then explaining what to change is easier than describing every single ingredient.
 
On any matter related to McDonalds, we should always consult the forum expert. @Versez what say you?
 
