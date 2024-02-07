In the first place, the concept of 'our ship' is a human construct borne out of the tendency to perceive a whole out of a grouping of something and assign it a unique identity and a meaning. Even if you changed all the planks of the ship, the emotional attachment to the ship, it's name and unique identity, it's meaning and function as a place, remains the same. It was never perceived as a bunch of planks in the first place so changing the planks doesn't change anything in how people perceive it, except maybe "Our ship looks nicer now." Let's say there was a change of crew on the vessel and the new personalities changed the ship's vibe dramatically, that would actually "change" the boat in a meaningful way because it would no longer feels like the same place, even though no change of physical materials had occurred.