If you go to a McDonald's and customize your Big Mac, say by removing the pickles, the salt, and adding tomatoes
Is it still a Big Mac?
My belief is as follows:
The chef who made the recipe for the Big Mac had a very specific taste he wanted his consumers to capture. The second someone customizes it, it stops being a Big Mac
If you go to a Michelin Star restaurant, you don't exactly get to tell the chef what to do. The whole idea of the Michelin Star prestige is the chef(s) have created something special and they have a reputation to uphold.
Speaking of prestige, what the fuck does a rubber company know about fine dining anyway?
The ship of Theseus, also known as Theseus’ paradox, is a thought experiment that raises the question of whether an object that has had all of its components replaced remains fundamentally the same object. The paradox is most notably recorded by Plutarch in Life of Theseus from the late first century.
The ship wherein Theseus and the youth of Athens returned from Crete had thirty oars, and was preserved by the Athenians down even to the time of Demetrius Phalereus, for they took away the old planks as they decayed, putting in new and stronger timber in their places, in so much that this ship became a standing example among the philosophers, for the logical question of things that grow; one side holding that the ship remained the same, and the other contending that it was not the same.
