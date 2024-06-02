Question for the grappling community regarding Michal Oleksiejczuk refusing to tap: Was it a douche move?

That's crazy. Like bro, you wouldn't have gone out of that.Choices brother. He chose broken limbs
I was wasted. I need to re-watch this fight.It wasn't scummy that he didn't tap
It was scummy his arm broke then he was mad at the referee even after he knew his arm was broken
He just stood there the whole time shaking his head like it was a bad call
Tbf Cory Sandhagen did get his arm entirely hyperextended by Iuri Alcantara, and eventually escaped and won in another roundThat's crazy. Like bro, you wouldn't have gone out of that.
I was wasted. I need to re-watch this fight.
I'd be pissed if someone was forcing me to break their arm when they are already defeated.
Give them a big "Fuck you" while you snap that shit.