Question for the grappling community regarding Michal Oleksiejczuk refusing to tap: Was it a douche move?

I'd be pissed if someone was forcing me to break their arm when they are already defeated.

Give them a big "Fuck you" while you snap that shit.
 
Whatever. Its a fight. If he dont tap, then just break it and thats it. The guy isnt a douche for not wanting to lose.
 
Its like calling Murdernado scummy for not passing away in his fight with Glover lol
 
Lucky he wasn't fighting Mir... " I don't train to make people tap "
 
It wasn't scummy that he didn't tap

It was scummy his arm broke then he was mad at the referee even after he knew his arm was broken

He just stood there the whole time shaking his head like it was a bad call
 
I remember when Matt Hughes had Royce in a submission and you can tell Royce wasnt gonna tap. Hughes wound up giving that submission up. He didnt think any less of Royce though.
 
RoyJonesJr said:
It wasn't scummy that he didn't tap

It was scummy his arm broke then he was mad at the referee even after he knew his arm was broken

He just stood there the whole time shaking his head like it was a bad call
Click to expand...
I was wasted. I need to re-watch this fight.
 
a douche move would be to snap someone's arm when he taps, or go too far too quick and not even allow him to tap.

he can't be a douche for trying to win the fight and battle through it.
 
13Seconds said:
That's crazy. Like bro, you wouldn't have gone out of that.
Click to expand...
Tbf Cory Sandhagen did get his arm entirely hyperextended by Iuri Alcantara, and eventually escaped and won in another round

But still a legitimate stoppage and Michal shouldn't have done that. And protesting the stoppage was bad manners for sure
 
SCTwins said:
I'd be pissed if someone was forcing me to break their arm when they are already defeated.

Give them a big "Fuck you" while you snap that shit.
Click to expand...

Frank Mir would agree...then listen for the bone-snapping rush that assured victory. Someone with good sense would KNOW that tapping out would have been the wise choice for career longevity.
<mma4>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,485
Messages
55,633,353
Members
174,864
Latest member
mlaw44

Share this page

Back
Top