Question about Sterioids

This is not meant to be a troll. My question is if you look back at all the GOATS who were obvious habitual steroid abusers, who did it benefit the most? My choices are:

Ubereem
TRT Vitor
The Axe Murderer
Fedor
Brock
Kerr
Cyborg


Any other obvious choices I’m missing? Please don’t mention Jones or Anderson Silva, cause they micro dosed at most . I’m talking about the true juice heads of the sport.
 
You actually cannot tell who benefited the most.
/thread
Also, only a very naive person (first I wrote "moron" but then I modified) would know who micro dosed and who took a lot. :)
 
How the fuck do you know or can be so sure Silva or Jones ‘Microdosed’ oh the guy who popped multiple times for steroids and PCT from a steroid cycle only microdosed. HAHAHA
 
Costa is just entirely steroids, Usman's big brother, Lesnar, Pillashaw, Lombard, Hendricks.
 
