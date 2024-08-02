Question about Sterioids

Sherwolf
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 14, 2012
- Messages
- 530
- Reaction score
- 156
This is not meant to be a troll. My question is if you look back at all the GOATS who were obvious habitual steroid abusers, who did it benefit the most? My choices are:
Ubereem
TRT Vitor
The Axe Murderer
Fedor
Brock
Kerr
Cyborg
Any other obvious choices I’m missing? Please don’t mention Jones or Anderson Silva, cause they micro dosed at most . I’m talking about the true juice heads of the sport.
Ubereem
TRT Vitor
The Axe Murderer
Fedor
Brock
Kerr
Cyborg
Any other obvious choices I’m missing? Please don’t mention Jones or Anderson Silva, cause they micro dosed at most . I’m talking about the true juice heads of the sport.