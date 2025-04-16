Question about someone's athletic feats

Xoleth
These are the feats of Alec Enkiri, a guy on youtube who also competed in powerlifting and has videos about performance
I've seen some possibly "troll" video about him, saying that this stats are impossible because, if so:
- the guy is faster than 95% of NFL cornerbacks when it comes to 40 yard dash
- his 60 yard shuttle would be top 10 in NFL
I am European, I don't know much about NFL & yards, so I am asking here.
Are these feats achievable by someone with average/decent genetics?
Thanks,
