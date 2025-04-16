Question about someone's athletic feats

Xoleth

Xoleth

You're only winning if someone is losing.
@Black
Joined
Feb 18, 2019
Messages
6,042
Reaction score
10,170
These are the feats of Alec Enkiri, a guy on youtube who also competed in powerlifting and has videos about performance

I've seen some possibly "troll" video about him, saying that this stats are impossible because, if so:
- the guy is faster than 95% of NFL cornerbacks when it comes to 40 yard dash
- his 60 yard shuttle would be top 10 in NFL

I am European, I don't know much about NFL & yards, so I am asking here. :)

Are these feats achievable by someone with average/decent genetics?

Thanks,

1744799974569.png


 
i don't know who that guy is or what kind of content he makes but his 40 time alone is sus as fuck. a 4.3 40 is elite speed. to put it into context, there's only been like 20 guys who ever ran a sub 4.3 40 in the NFL. this 37 yr old who doesn't look built for speed is nearly catching these elite athlete 25 yr olds in the prime of their lives? yeah i'm going to have to call bullshit.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,633
Messages
57,175,433
Members
175,564
Latest member
dash66chief

Share this page

Back
Top