I think I found the perfect article for you: https://www.thearma.org/essays/fit/RennFit.htm In a nutshell, I think the key aspect is that you need to be able to move well in armour, and keep doing so for the duration of the match, possibly multiple matches per day. So the logical consequence would be to train in armour (or wear a weight vest and possibly some weirst and ankle weights if that's not practical). A weight vest has the advantage of being adjusteable, and not rusting.Doing calisthenics - like push-ups and squats, pull-ups if you can manage - with that armour or weight vest would also be a good idea.I think the weight of the weapon is the least of your worries in this case, although there are some historical examples of heavier weapons being used in training than in combat (all Roman, as far as I know, so in the context of fairly light armour). If you are training for power, then your structure behind the cut will be far more important than how heavy a thing you're striking with.Apart from that, a good rule of thumb when training for competition is that you should be able to run fairly hard for at least twice a match length (whatever that is with you guys). Being able to bench around 1.5 bodyweight and to squat 2x bodyweight won't hurt your power either.Finally, you might consider "cheating" and invest in a set of titanium armour, I hear that stuff is quite popular with the Eastern European guys dominating the Buhurt scene.