period said:



In a nutshell, I think the key aspect is that you need to be able to move well in armour, and keep doing so for the duration of the match, possibly multiple matches per day. So the logical consequence would be to train in armour (or wear a weight vest and possibly some weirst and ankle weights if that's not practical). A weight vest has the advantage of being adjusteable, and not rusting.

Doing calisthenics - like push-ups and squats, pull-ups if you can manage - with that armour or weight vest would also be a good idea.

I think the weight of the weapon is the least of your worries in this case, although there are some historical examples of heavier weapons being used in training than in combat (all Roman, as far as I know, so in the context of fairly light armour). If you are training for power, then your structure behind the cut will be far more important than how heavy a thing you're striking with.



Apart from that, a good rule of thumb when training for competition is that you should be able to run fairly hard for at least twice a match length (whatever that is with you guys). Being able to bench around 1.5 bodyweight and to squat 2x bodyweight won't hurt your power either.



Stoic1 said: Interested in seeing some video.



But since I know fuck all about it... if someone told me to go train for it...id be like...



Fuck it, put on my ballistic body armor, a kevlar, pick up some wrist and ankle weights and start swinging my sword til exhausted.



Then change it up to sledge hammer to tires. Do some 10k walks with a 50lbs pack. And my general conditioning routine - wearing my ballistic vest.



Other than that, id go with what Period said above me. Sounds good.



That's a good article. I'm reading books about a few of the named contributions at the moment so on the same track.Twice the length of rounds makes sense, and I think splitting my work into movement and striking makes sense as both are probably equally important.For movement I might come up with a small circuit, I think you're right about using weights as putting on the gear takes a while and is difficult or impossible with one person. Striking is straight forward, but again I think using the weight in question, no more or less is the way.I also have my weight training, the big four, I can bench 1.3 x and squat 1.5 x, deadlift 2.5 x. But those figures aren't going to move much as I've been lifting them for a decade and have plateuxed. If anything I have to accept losses as I'm including all this extra stuff that's taking its place. But with a bodyweight of 120kg the numbers are ok enough to cause people issues.Yeah, titanium is great but man, I'm struggling to afford steel! Something to aspire to. But there is also merit in the weight in reducing damage taken, mass absorbs more power. The eastern guys often have gaps in their protection, prioritising speed over resilience, whereas I'm going for a tank build.I'll PM you a clip! I think you're right, some general preparedness and training with the weight specifically.