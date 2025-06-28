  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Gym/Training Question about resistance training I think someone here can help.

When punching it's best to not use weights because you train your muscles to fire at a slower rate, with weights you get stronger but possibly slower in that action. This is my belief based on evidence relating to rate of force production.

Generally my goal is not to increase power as I have sufficient power, got a TKO in my first duel. Generally it's to increase capacity whilst maintaining or developing power.

The question then is in Buhurt where I'm wearing 30kg of armour and using a weapon that's 1-3kg, how do I best orientated my training for this?

If I use just a weapon I'm training lighter than I'll fight, I'll maybe be creating the most speed but then I'll be putting on armour to fight which will reduce the force development.

It seems to me that muscular endurance and strength might be more useful parts of the equation to create the speed.

I've been using a 25% heavier weapon and wailing on a tractor tyre for 4 x 1m rds.

I'm in a muddle and can't think it through properly, any thoughts?
 
I dont understand. You are training for a sword fight?
 
Frode Falch said:
I dont understand. You are training for a sword fight?
Yes, sword fighting in armour. Different disciplines, multiple rounds, I did 5 matches on one day. Duels are one of the disciplines, points based but can TKO also, no grappling, work rate is really important.

I'm interested in increasing muscular endurance. I'm working cardio as well.

If I were training work rate in the boxing gym I'd be doing rounds of bag work pushing the pace. I'd want my hands light to maintain speed as much as possible.

In this instance though I'm striking with 3-5kg on each arm using a couple of kg sword.

I could train weight free and maximise speed or train with weights on arms and a heavy weapon to gain muscular endurance/strength but will lose some Rate of force development perhaps.
 
I see. Well this is outside my field then. But good luck in your training.
 
I think I found the perfect article for you: https://www.thearma.org/essays/fit/RennFit.htm

In a nutshell, I think the key aspect is that you need to be able to move well in armour, and keep doing so for the duration of the match, possibly multiple matches per day. So the logical consequence would be to train in armour (or wear a weight vest and possibly some weirst and ankle weights if that's not practical). A weight vest has the advantage of being adjusteable, and not rusting.
Doing calisthenics - like push-ups and squats, pull-ups if you can manage - with that armour or weight vest would also be a good idea.
I think the weight of the weapon is the least of your worries in this case, although there are some historical examples of heavier weapons being used in training than in combat (all Roman, as far as I know, so in the context of fairly light armour). If you are training for power, then your structure behind the cut will be far more important than how heavy a thing you're striking with.

Apart from that, a good rule of thumb when training for competition is that you should be able to run fairly hard for at least twice a match length (whatever that is with you guys). Being able to bench around 1.5 bodyweight and to squat 2x bodyweight won't hurt your power either.

Finally, you might consider "cheating" and invest in a set of titanium armour, I hear that stuff is quite popular with the Eastern European guys dominating the Buhurt scene.
 
Last edited:
Interested in seeing some video.

But since I know fuck all about it... if someone told me to go train for it...id be like...

Fuck it, put on my ballistic body armor, a kevlar, pick up some wrist and ankle weights and start swinging my sword til exhausted.

Then change it up to sledge hammer to tires. Do some 10k walks with a 50lbs pack. And my general conditioning routine - wearing my ballistic vest.

Other than that, id go with what Period said above me. Sounds good.

Good luck!
 
period said:
I think I found the perfect article for you: https://www.thearma.org/essays/fit/RennFit.htm

In a nutshell, I think the key aspect is that you need to be able to move well in armour, and keep doing so for the duration of the match, possibly multiple matches per day. So the logical consequence would be to train in armour (or wear a weight vest and possibly some weirst and ankle weights if that's not practical). A weight vest has the advantage of being adjusteable, and not rusting.
Doing calisthenics - like push-ups and squats, pull-ups if you can manage - with that armour or weight vest would also be a good idea.
I think the weight of the weapon is the least of your worries in this case, although there are some historical examples of heavier weapons being used in training than in combat (all Roman, as far as I know, so in the context of fairly light armour). If you are training for power, then your structure behind the cut will be far more important than how heavy a thing you're striking with.

Apart from that, a good rule of thumb when training for competition is that you should be able to run fairly hard for at least twice a match length (whatever that is with you guys). Being able to bench around 1.5 bodyweight and to squat 2x bodyweight won't hurt your power either.

Finally, you might consider "cheating" and invest in a set of titanium armour, I hear that stuff is quite popular with the Eastern European guys dominating the Buhurt scene.
That's a good article. I'm reading books about a few of the named contributions at the moment so on the same track.

Twice the length of rounds makes sense, and I think splitting my work into movement and striking makes sense as both are probably equally important.

For movement I might come up with a small circuit, I think you're right about using weights as putting on the gear takes a while and is difficult or impossible with one person. Striking is straight forward, but again I think using the weight in question, no more or less is the way.

I also have my weight training, the big four, I can bench 1.3 x and squat 1.5 x, deadlift 2.5 x. But those figures aren't going to move much as I've been lifting them for a decade and have plateuxed. If anything I have to accept losses as I'm including all this extra stuff that's taking its place. But with a bodyweight of 120kg the numbers are ok enough to cause people issues.

Yeah, titanium is great but man, I'm struggling to afford steel! Something to aspire to. But there is also merit in the weight in reducing damage taken, mass absorbs more power. The eastern guys often have gaps in their protection, prioritising speed over resilience, whereas I'm going for a tank build.
Stoic1 said:
Interested in seeing some video.

But since I know fuck all about it... if someone told me to go train for it...id be like...

Fuck it, put on my ballistic body armor, a kevlar, pick up some wrist and ankle weights and start swinging my sword til exhausted.

Then change it up to sledge hammer to tires. Do some 10k walks with a 50lbs pack. And my general conditioning routine - wearing my ballistic vest.

Other than that, id go with what Period said above me. Sounds good.

Good luck!
I'll PM you a clip! I think you're right, some general preparedness and training with the weight specifically.
 
