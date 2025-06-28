Phlog
When punching it's best to not use weights because you train your muscles to fire at a slower rate, with weights you get stronger but possibly slower in that action. This is my belief based on evidence relating to rate of force production.
Generally my goal is not to increase power as I have sufficient power, got a TKO in my first duel. Generally it's to increase capacity whilst maintaining or developing power.
The question then is in Buhurt where I'm wearing 30kg of armour and using a weapon that's 1-3kg, how do I best orientated my training for this?
If I use just a weapon I'm training lighter than I'll fight, I'll maybe be creating the most speed but then I'll be putting on armour to fight which will reduce the force development.
It seems to me that muscular endurance and strength might be more useful parts of the equation to create the speed.
I've been using a 25% heavier weapon and wailing on a tractor tyre for 4 x 1m rds.
I'm in a muddle and can't think it through properly, any thoughts?
