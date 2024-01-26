Question about judging damage

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA
Wobbling or bleeding ?
I like to know how you guys judge the following situation .
Let's pretend Fighter A and B have similar physiques.
Let's consider a close figth, both are landing some jabs and leg kicks (with similar power)
And at some point fighter A lands a Rigth Hook on Fighter B, at 2:00 mark of the round and open a cut above his eyebrow.
They keep fighting, but with a lot of feints and low volume .
At 1:00 mark, Fighter B returns the same rigth hook, that didn't open a cut, but fighter A becomes woblled, cross his legs and some seconds after that the figth returns to stalematch.
Which fighter won that round ?
And if we invert the order.
Same situation, Fighter B lands a rigth hook that woblled A at 2:00 mark.
Them at 1:00 mark fighter A returns that rigth hook and opens a cut in fighter B.
It changes the outcome ?
What you think about ?
Edit : if those situations happened on 1st, 2nd or 5th round, it changes something ?
