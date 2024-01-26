Question about judging damage

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA said: I tend to give wobbling more points, cause I think of it as "internal damage" or "brain damage", but a lot of times I see judges overvaluing cuts above anything else (I even see judges scoring cuts that occurred in past rounds...)



Maybe cuts count as " continuous damage" ? Click to expand...

Cuts can end fights quicker, its closer to a stoppage. It is more visual seeing a bunch of blood fall down someones face like an old Horror movie. I think the judges are doing a better job, I can not tell you how many fights I seen that made no sense.IMO, cuts are part of the equation of damage, they are damage, but the one who looks more beat up, minus the cut...usually wins imo. To cause first opponent to have two black eyes and a fat lip vs a second opponent with barely one little black eye but a cut too...I would say the second guy won. However, being closer to being KO' overrides damage you inflicted in that round.When I see a fight, I would have to consider who was more beat up and rocked and for each round figure who did more that round.