Question about judging damage

Wobbling or bleeding ?

I like to know how you guys judge the following situation .

Let's pretend Fighter A and B have similar physiques.

Let's consider a close figth, both are landing some jabs and leg kicks (with similar power)
And at some point fighter A lands a Rigth Hook on Fighter B, at 2:00 mark of the round and open a cut above his eyebrow.
They keep fighting, but with a lot of feints and low volume .
At 1:00 mark, Fighter B returns the same rigth hook, that didn't open a cut, but fighter A becomes woblled, cross his legs and some seconds after that the figth returns to stalematch.

Which fighter won that round ?

And if we invert the order.
Same situation, Fighter B lands a rigth hook that woblled A at 2:00 mark.
Them at 1:00 mark fighter A returns that rigth hook and opens a cut in fighter B.
It changes the outcome ?

What you think about ?

Edit : if those situations happened on 1st, 2nd or 5th round, it changes something ?
 
Damage usually comes with wobbling, so its easy to Judge, but with an even fight, damage becomes a bigger factor. You can tell who out worked who, in the exchange in damage; but, the cut on the brow imo does not really factor it in as much as the overall edge in damage through out the fight.
 
textwarrior said:
Damage usually comes with wobbling, so its easy to Judge, but with an even fight, damage becomes a bigger factor. You can tell who out worked who, in the exchange in damage; but, the cut on the brow imo does not really factor it in as much as the overall edge in damage through out the fight.
I tend to give wobbling more points, cause I think of it as "internal damage" or "brain damage", but a lot of times I see judges overvaluing cuts above anything else (I even see judges scoring cuts that occurred in past rounds...)

Maybe cuts count as " continuous damage" ?
 
I don't think superficial "damage" counts as much as fans seem to think. Wobbling an opponent is obviously more impactful (in terms of scoring) than causing a cut or bruise.
 
PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA said:
I tend to give wobbling more points, cause I think of it as "internal damage" or "brain damage", but a lot of times I see judges overvaluing cuts above anything else (I even see judges scoring cuts that occurred in past rounds...)

Maybe cuts count as " continuous damage" ?
Cuts can end fights quicker, its closer to a stoppage. It is more visual seeing a bunch of blood fall down someones face like an old Horror movie. I think the judges are doing a better job, I can not tell you how many fights I seen that made no sense.

IMO, cuts are part of the equation of damage, they are damage, but the one who looks more beat up, minus the cut...usually wins imo. To cause first opponent to have two black eyes and a fat lip vs a second opponent with barely one little black eye but a cut too...I would say the second guy won. However, being closer to being KO' overrides damage you inflicted in that round.

When I see a fight, I would have to consider who was more beat up and rocked and for each round figure who did more that round.
 
If a fighter is still landing shots and not wobbled, yet they are bleeding… I don’t put to much on the blood. Now if they are bleeding, on their bicycle while not trying to land anything significant or trying to tie up their opponent rather than fight. I count the bleeding. It boils down to what I perceive as trying to win the fight vs trying to survive the fight.
 
Just an in real time judgment call. You see what happens, you decide who got it worse. The criteria has parameters, but it's still subjective, else they wouldn't allow judges to score anything but the same scores. Different judges are going to factor in different shit, some may not have internal monologs and can't discern right from left, some have specific backgrounds that make them favor shit like punches over leg kicks, and likewise. Some might consider blood a lot more than others. Some might be on cocaine.
 
We will never know because they will never tell us.
 
