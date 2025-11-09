Question about Eye Pokes

How many times did eye poked his opponents Fedor, GSP, Wonderboy, Whittaker, Romero, DJ?

I mean, if the Eye Pokes are truly unintentional and random, taking into account their combined time spend in octagon/ring, there should be ammassed enormous number of fouls.

I mean, eye pokes after all are just accidents, not the fouls done by PoS?
 
LOL!

Had a thread where out of nearly 200 fights that included the careers of Fedor, Khabib, Islam, Khamzat, Merab, GSP, and Anderson...

Almost 200 fights combined and they have suffered one (1) EYE-POKE!

And GSPs was horrible and he didn't quit and won like a fucking boss.

It isn't even close to a problem for the real ones.
 
After watching Jon's instructional training video, Gane allegedly laughed and said "Hold My Beer Tom."



 
Tom's teammate had never poked anyone in 33 bouts.

Until last Saturday vs. Salsa boy.

He got up and knocked him tf out 30 seconds after the bout resumed lol

Rough couple weeks for Cryclops and co.
 
how do you think the Jon / Tim fight would have gone, knowing all this?

Either Jon melts him immediately or Tim quits after being poked in the eyes
 
Cowardice from Jones assured the world that he'd remain safe from ever fighting Francis Tom.

Sheeit, Jones' life long "Legacy Actions" assured the world that he'd remain safe from ever fighting a HW, EVER !
 
wot

Gane isn't a HW? The 3x World champ at HW isn't a HW?
 
