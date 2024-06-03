pugilistico
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2021
- Messages
- 505
- Reaction score
- 687
One thing I've been hearing a lot from youtube these days is that young people are not dating and getting laid in the US. The main narrative I hear is that women complain that men aren't approaching them anymore and men are afraid to approach women due to a mix of being sissy soyboys and scared of being labeled a creep.
Is this true or just a made up narrative?
I haven't been to the US in years and I haven't approached a women in years either so I am very out of the loop.
