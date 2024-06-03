Social Question about dating in America

One thing I've been hearing a lot from youtube these days is that young people are not dating and getting laid in the US. The main narrative I hear is that women complain that men aren't approaching them anymore and men are afraid to approach women due to a mix of being sissy soyboys and scared of being labeled a creep.

Is this true or just a made up narrative?

I haven't been to the US in years and I haven't approached a women in years either so I am very out of the loop.
 
Yeah from I've noticed I guess in North America in general. Men are not approaching women as much as in the past.

This is also from women I've talked to, people don't engage as much. Maybe it has to do with dating apps I have no idea. I guess people use that instead of trying to hit on a woman.

Also, like you said maybe they are afraid to approach women because of possible repercussions.
 
