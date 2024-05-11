Question about Bellator/PFL matchups

BJJ4Tone
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 9, 2012
- Messages
- 2,219
- Reaction score
- 4,872
Why are some of the recent winners fighting the recent losers?
I just saw that Umalatov is fighting Brennan Ward and Khizriev is fighting Barzola.
It's not a tournament, is it? I must not understand the structure of what they're doing.
Any insight would be greatly appreciated!!
