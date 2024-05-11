Question about Bellator/PFL matchups

Why are some of the recent winners fighting the recent losers?
I just saw that Umalatov is fighting Brennan Ward and Khizriev is fighting Barzola.
It's not a tournament, is it? I must not understand the structure of what they're doing.
Any insight would be greatly appreciated!!
<goldie>
 
MMAddict21 said:
Because they put the guys they want to win in favorable matchups. Simple as that.
It's not though lol. I'm not saying what you said isn't true, but it's not "simple as that"

It's a 2 fight "regular season". In other sports during the regular season the result of your last match has no consequence on who you play in the next one. I'm not a fan of it. I think they should just move onto to tournaments, maybe with a qualifying round or something. That's the actual explanation, though.
 
SokoudjouFanboy said:
It's not though lol. I'm not saying what you said isn't true, but it's not "simple as that"

It's a 2 fight "regular season". In other sports during the regular season the result of your last match has no consequence on who you play in the next one. I'm not a fan of it. I think they should just move onto to tournaments, maybe with a qualifying round or something. That's the actual explanation, though.
It definitely has a consequence with PFL matchmaking. If it didn't they could announce the regular season fixtures at the start of the season, but they don't matchmake the second regular season fights until after the first ones are done.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
It definitely has a consequence with PFL matchmaking. If it didn't they could announce the regular season fixtures at the start of the season, but they don't matchmake the second regular season fights until after the first ones are done.
Literally every other “sport league” has the matchups announced before the season. Pfl wants to proclaim they are a “sports league” while also doing regular mma matchmaking
 
I thought they use to release brackets a few years back before it started. If I remember correctly they use to do a contest with fans getting a perfect bracket would win something.

Not sure when they changed that up or if this was more of temporary thing with them consuming Bellator's roster for this year.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
It definitely has a consequence with PFL matchmaking. If it didn't they could announce the regular season fixtures at the start of the season, but they don't matchmake the second regular season fights until after the first ones are done.
Agree 100%. That's the solution if they're adamant about sticking to the season format. I'd really just rather see them turn into single elimination 16 man tournaments though. That way the winners fight winners. Maybe find a way to work in some sort of losers bracket or have the losers fight for to be an alternate in the winners bracket.

Something like that. I think the longer they stick with the current format the more it shows it's cracks, though.
 
The regular season matchmaking has always been completely random and nonsensical.

Though I suppose nothing could top their brilliant 2 round fights with the tiebreaker that winner of round 1 wins the fight.
 
EndlessCritic said:
Though I suppose nothing could top their brilliant 2 round fights with the tiebreaker that winner of round 1 wins the fight.
So many draws, and so many people getting fucked over.
 
