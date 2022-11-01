Movies Quentin Tarantino's book Cinema Speculation is out today...

"At once film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting, and wonderful personal history, it is all written in the singular voice recognizable immediately as QT’s and with the rare perspective about cinema possible only from one of the greatest practitioners of the artform ever."

https://thenewbev.com/quentin-news/quentin-tarantinos-cinema-speculation/
Last edited:
Probably get it as a Christmas present, leave it in the shrink wrap, put it on the shelf, forget that I have it, find it in ten years when I pack up to move, decide I'm not interested and sell it in a yard sale for $2.

My copy shipped today and I'll start reading it tonight. I'm in the middle of reading Jonathan Snowden's book on Ken Shamrock, but even though Ken's my all-time favorite MMA fighter, my movie love is the only thing that trumps my MMA love, so I'm going to put Shamrock on hold and swing over to Tarantino.

Peteyandjia said:
Nice trigger discipline, Mr. McQueen.

Eat your heart out & take notes, Mr. Baldwin.
Mr. Vega also had his difficulties :oops::eek:

Pliny Pete said:
His gunfights have too many words in them, boy would I hate to see how much unnecessary bullshit he jams into each sentence of this masterpiece
He also never does like a wholesome G rated family movies or pg13 comedies like austin powers. Very limited director. Not very versatile.
 
Highway99 said:
It supposed to be a good book. The problem with Tarantino is that he isn't one of the greatest practitioners of his craft. He basically copies scenes admittedly. He has a ton of knowledge about film but I wouldn't call him someone who can create thing all out of new cloth. I say this as someone that likes his movies but he is really good at scene but pretty bad at creating a cohesive arc. Jackie Brown is what I would consider his most mature movie.
 
Prefect said:
It supposed to be a good book. The problem with Tarantino is that he isn't one of the greatest practitioners of his craft. He basically copies scenes admittedly. He has a ton of knowledge about film but I wouldn't call him someone who can create thing all out of new cloth. I say this as someone that likes his movies but he is really good at scene but pretty bad at creating a cohesive arc. Jackie Brown is what I would consider his most mature movie.
Creating things "all out of new cloth" is a silly criterion since filmmakers don't create in vacuums. Alfred Hitchcock pulled from F. W. Murnau and Fritz Lang, Stanley Kubrick pulled from Max Ophüls and Ingmar Bergman, François Truffaut pulled from Jean Renoir and Hitchcock, Michael Mann pulls from Jean-Pierre Melville and John Woo, Spike Lee pulls from Elia Kazan and Jean-Luc Godard. Film is a mutually influencing and enriching art form, which is the best part about it: Films and filmmakers literally exist in dialogue with each other in a way that only music can really compare to, except movies are better :D

And I find it ironic that the one movie that you single out as an exception in Tarantino's career is the movie that isn't an original screenplay but rather an adaptation of someone else's story o_O

In any event, Tarantino is arguably the greatest screenwriter to ever live and his aesthetics are always top notch. He's absolutely one of the greatest practitioners of his craft.
 
Curious timing, but I also just got word from a film journal that my proposal to review Tarantino's book in a future issue has been accepted. So now I'll be reading both for fun and for work. Here's to hoping that Tarantino doesn't disappoint and I don't have to write about how he's not a good scholar and shouldn't quit his day job as the screenwriting GOAT <45>
 
Bullitt68 said:
Thats a bingo
 
He says TCM is a perfect movie. l@nd0
 
Bullitt68 said:
Billy wilder? Coen brothers? Paul Schrader? Orson Welles?
 
Bullitt68 said:
I would say with Tarantino perhaps makes a rod for his own back a little as the persona he's created for himself is very much "genre cinema fanboy".

I think a big issue is when he came though he was arguably a reaction against the more self serious side of cinema, famously beat Kieslowski's Three Colours Red at Cannes for example. That era really the focus tended to be more on the intellectual side, you could argue really a lot of someone like Kieslowski's sucess was that he could make effecting dramas regardless of that but that did tend to be that "ideas" were what a lot of the media reaction to them was focused on. I think Tarantino wanted to be set apart from that so he focused much more on a love for genre cinema as pure entertainment in the way he talked about his films.

That he called his production company A Bande Apart though is I think revealing that his influences obviously go beyond only genre cinema, really that Godard film I think does highlight a lot of what he tends to do, take a genre style like the crime thriller there and bend it towards something a bit more meta and complex. Not sure you could say he always has a firm idea of exactly what his message is but most of the time there are hints at more than just fun genre cinema(obviously some of the cinema he referenced isnt without its own depth as well)
 
