Highway99
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Mar 20, 2016
- Messages
- 1,309
- Reaction score
- 3,085
"At once film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting, and wonderful personal history, it is all written in the singular voice recognizable immediately as QT’s and with the rare perspective about cinema possible only from one of the greatest practitioners of the artform ever."
https://thenewbev.com/quentin-news/quentin-tarantinos-cinema-speculation/
https://thenewbev.com/quentin-news/quentin-tarantinos-cinema-speculation/
Last edited: