And I find it ironic that the one movie that you single out as an exception in Tarantino's career is the movie that isn't an original screenplay but rather an adaptation of someone else's story



In any event, Tarantino is arguably the greatest screenwriter to ever live and his aesthetics are always top notch. He's absolutely one of the greatest practitioners of his craft. Creating things "all out of new cloth" is a silly criterion since filmmakers don't create in vacuums. Alfred Hitchcock pulled from F. W. Murnau and Fritz Lang, Stanley Kubrick pulled from Max Ophüls and Ingmar Bergman, François Truffaut pulled from Jean Renoir and Hitchcock, Michael Mann pulls from Jean-Pierre Melville and John Woo, Spike Lee pulls from Elia Kazan and Jean-Luc Godard. Film is a mutually influencing and enriching art form, which is the best part about it: Films and filmmakers literally exist in dialogue with each other in a way that only music can really compare to, except movies are better

I would say with Tarantino perhaps makes a rod for his own back a little as the persona he's created for himself is very much "genre cinema fanboy".I think a big issue is when he came though he was arguably a reaction against the more self serious side of cinema, famously beat Kieslowski's Three Colours Red at Cannes for example. That era really the focus tended to be more on the intellectual side, you could argue really a lot of someone like Kieslowski's sucess was that he could make effecting dramas regardless of that but that did tend to be that "ideas" were what a lot of the media reaction to them was focused on. I think Tarantino wanted to be set apart from that so he focused much more on a love for genre cinema as pure entertainment in the way he talked about his films.That he called his production company A Bande Apart though is I think revealing that his influences obviously go beyond only genre cinema, really that Godard film I think does highlight a lot of what he tends to do, take a genre style like the crime thriller there and bend it towards something a bit more meta and complex. Not sure you could say he always has a firm idea of exactly what his message is but most of the time there are hints at more than just fun genre cinema(obviously some of the cinema he referenced isnt without its own depth as well)