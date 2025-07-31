Highway99
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 20, 2016
- Messages
- 1,851
- Reaction score
- 4,636
https://thenewbev.com/blog/2025/07/pure-cinema-podcast-quentin-tarantinos-tribute-to-michael-madsen/
"This very special new episode of the Pure Cinema Podcast is dedicated to the late, great Michael Madsen. We are joined by Quentin Tarantino and Jules McLean to talk about Mr. Madsen and his powerful legacy. For this show Quentin prepared a list of 10 film & television performances from Madsen that he loves (and that don’t come from any of his own movies). We discuss all of them and what made Michael so special. A wonderful tribute to an incredible actor that we will all miss."
"This very special new episode of the Pure Cinema Podcast is dedicated to the late, great Michael Madsen. We are joined by Quentin Tarantino and Jules McLean to talk about Mr. Madsen and his powerful legacy. For this show Quentin prepared a list of 10 film & television performances from Madsen that he loves (and that don’t come from any of his own movies). We discuss all of them and what made Michael so special. A wonderful tribute to an incredible actor that we will all miss."