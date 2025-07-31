  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies Quentin Tarantino remembers Micheal Madsen on the Pure Cinema Podcast

https://thenewbev.com/blog/2025/07/pure-cinema-podcast-quentin-tarantinos-tribute-to-michael-madsen/

"This very special new episode of the Pure Cinema Podcast is dedicated to the late, great Michael Madsen. We are joined by Quentin Tarantino and Jules McLean to talk about Mr. Madsen and his powerful legacy. For this show Quentin prepared a list of 10 film & television performances from Madsen that he loves (and that don’t come from any of his own movies). We discuss all of them and what made Michael so special. A wonderful tribute to an incredible actor that we will all miss."
 
