Join the Reverend inside Pam's Coffy, for his first ever sit down with Mr. Quentin Tarantino, as they discuss the cancellation of "The Movie Critic," the origin of "The Adventure's of Cliff Booth," what his next project is going to be, why "Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair" is still unavailable to the public, the brilliance of the late great Michael Madsen and so much more, including the question he's been dying to ask for over 2 and a half years: "What ever happened to the Untitled TV Series?" This is a must listen for true Tarantino fans.