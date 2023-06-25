I fucked up the title and don't know how to change it. The title should be "Quentin Tarantino: A director that never matured".





This is coming from someone that enjoyed a bunch of his movies but there was one thing that really bothered me about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. I don't give a shit about any of the characters. Not one character is worth giving a shit about. It is just a collection of scenes he came up with that he thought were cool. This got me thinking about all of his movies and I can't think of one character I cared about. Hateful 8 was one of the worst with me not giving a shit about anyone in that cabin. In Django, the only guy I gave a shit about was the german just because he was cool but that movie was so vapid that I didn't give a shit if Djano got back with his wife or got even with the slave masters. In Pulp Fiction, I think I was rooting for a few of the characters but I don't think I was really invested in any of them. People direct movies from what they know and I strong suspect that if you ever got down and talked with Quentin, he is probably a bit of a narcissist or something and doesn't a basic understanding of people or has any strong relationships. he knows how to shoot a movie and write clever dialogue but he style is so basic. In Kill Bill, I never gave two shits about anyone in the movie but I am not going to lie, it was entertaining. I think Quentin was traumatized or something and never really progressed emotionally passed that of a 12 year old. Maybe, he has aspergers. He never really matured as a director and if anything his movies kind of regressed as he got older in that there were even fewer reasons to care about his characters.