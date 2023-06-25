Prefect
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 5, 2008
- Messages
- 11,423
- Reaction score
- 6,204
I fucked up the title and don't know how to change it. The title should be "Quentin Tarantino: A director that never matured".
This is coming from someone that enjoyed a bunch of his movies but there was one thing that really bothered me about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. I don't give a shit about any of the characters. Not one character is worth giving a shit about. It is just a collection of scenes he came up with that he thought were cool. This got me thinking about all of his movies and I can't think of one character I cared about. Hateful 8 was one of the worst with me not giving a shit about anyone in that cabin. In Django, the only guy I gave a shit about was the german just because he was cool but that movie was so vapid that I didn't give a shit if Djano got back with his wife or got even with the slave masters. In Pulp Fiction, I think I was rooting for a few of the characters but I don't think I was really invested in any of them. People direct movies from what they know and I strong suspect that if you ever got down and talked with Quentin, he is probably a bit of a narcissist or something and doesn't a basic understanding of people or has any strong relationships. he knows how to shoot a movie and write clever dialogue but he style is so basic. In Kill Bill, I never gave two shits about anyone in the movie but I am not going to lie, it was entertaining. I think Quentin was traumatized or something and never really progressed emotionally passed that of a 12 year old. Maybe, he has aspergers. He never really matured as a director and if anything his movies kind of regressed as he got older in that there were even fewer reasons to care about his characters.
This is coming from someone that enjoyed a bunch of his movies but there was one thing that really bothered me about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. I don't give a shit about any of the characters. Not one character is worth giving a shit about. It is just a collection of scenes he came up with that he thought were cool. This got me thinking about all of his movies and I can't think of one character I cared about. Hateful 8 was one of the worst with me not giving a shit about anyone in that cabin. In Django, the only guy I gave a shit about was the german just because he was cool but that movie was so vapid that I didn't give a shit if Djano got back with his wife or got even with the slave masters. In Pulp Fiction, I think I was rooting for a few of the characters but I don't think I was really invested in any of them. People direct movies from what they know and I strong suspect that if you ever got down and talked with Quentin, he is probably a bit of a narcissist or something and doesn't a basic understanding of people or has any strong relationships. he knows how to shoot a movie and write clever dialogue but he style is so basic. In Kill Bill, I never gave two shits about anyone in the movie but I am not going to lie, it was entertaining. I think Quentin was traumatized or something and never really progressed emotionally passed that of a 12 year old. Maybe, he has aspergers. He never really matured as a director and if anything his movies kind of regressed as he got older in that there were even fewer reasons to care about his characters.