Simple Southerner
Leave One Wolf Alive And The Sheep Are Never Safe
@Gold
- Joined
- May 12, 2018
- Messages
- 15,990
- Reaction score
- 19,699
We’ve all heard of gay penguins, but this film really opened my eyes to the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ behaviors across the natural world,” Rannells said in a press statement.
“Queer Planet” focuses on hidden LGBTQ+ communities among animals that have unconventional sexualities and genders.
“Queer Planet” includes footage of flamingos to pansexual primates and sex-changing clownfish; it even explores the fauna realm with multi-gendered mushrooms.
Thoughts? Discuss
“Queer Planet” focuses on hidden LGBTQ+ communities among animals that have unconventional sexualities and genders.
“Queer Planet” includes footage of flamingos to pansexual primates and sex-changing clownfish; it even explores the fauna realm with multi-gendered mushrooms.
Thoughts? Discuss
‘Queer Planet’ Trailer: Andrew Rannells Narrates LGBTQ+ Nature Doc
Andrew Rannells narrates LGBTQ+ nature doc 'Queer Planet' for Peacock.
www.indiewire.com