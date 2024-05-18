Social Queer Planet: NBC film that looks at LGBTQ animals

We’ve all heard of gay penguins, but this film really opened my eyes to the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ behaviors across the natural world,” Rannells said in a press statement.

“Queer Planet” focuses on hidden LGBTQ+ communities among animals that have unconventional sexualities and genders.

“Queer Planet” includes footage of flamingos to pansexual primates and sex-changing clownfish; it even explores the fauna realm with multi-gendered mushrooms.


Thoughts? Discuss




‘Queer Planet’ Trailer: Andrew Rannells Narrates LGBTQ+ Nature Doc

Andrew Rannells narrates LGBTQ+ nature doc 'Queer Planet' for Peacock.
I remember my aunt told me she saw two male dogs doing it in the street and I didn't believe her, but I guess she was telling the truth LOL
 
"The animals must of gotten brainwashed by those evil evil globalist jews leftist woke marxists!!!"

- your average chud
 
