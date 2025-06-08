Pyfer is going to KO the fatty

Dude should've made a career at 155Why can’t Gastelum cut to 170? Embarrassing what a little bit of self control could have done for his career.
And he asked for more…at the end Michelle Phyfer was backing up vs short, fatty.He ate Pyfer's punches like burritos
Also has zero charisma…he is a big Bo Nickal without the wrasslin but more power.Pyfer is a total loser.
Jesus, he's got every physical attribute available to him.
Doesn't wrestle. Doesn't throw combos. Barely kicks.
He's going to get flatlined when he meets a skilled opponent of the same size.