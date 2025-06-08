Pyfer is going to KO the fatty

Sorry guys but gastelum has too much mileage and look like this

1749352754864.png
 
Why can’t Gastelum cut to 170? Embarrassing what a little bit of self control could have done for his career.
It really is unbelievable.

15 pounds is NOTHING when you have nutritionists and the P.E. center to lean on. He's not THAT tall.

He could have been a problem at 170. KFC was more opponent than UFC.
 
Pyfer is a total loser.

Jesus, he's got every physical attribute available to him.

Doesn't wrestle. Doesn't throw combos. Barely kicks.

He's going to get flatlined when he meets a skilled opponent of the same size.
 
Gastelum is one of the biggest wastes of potential ever

He could've been a champion at welterweight, but he's too undisciplined to manage his weight. It's just gross.
 
Pyfer is a total loser.

Jesus, he's got every physical attribute available to him.

Doesn't wrestle. Doesn't throw combos. Barely kicks.

He's going to get flatlined when he meets a skilled opponent of the same size.
Also has zero charisma…he is a big Bo Nickal without the wrasslin but more power.

Kelvin looked like rolled out from Taco Bell and still was competitive with this tool who looked like a HW.
 
Pyfer doesn't suck, exactly, but he's lacking.

Low volume, poor output, not very likable, minimal star potential...

Jack Hermansson has to go down as a bit of a hero for beating guys like Pyfer and Curtis.
 
One of the worst looking "wins" in recent memory.
 
